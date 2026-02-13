I did not step back from urging Starmer to quit in call with him – Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anas Sarwar “didn’t step back” from his calls for the Prime Minister to quit in a conversation between the two men on Thursday, the Scottish Labour leader has said.

Speaking at a press conference in Edinburgh on Friday, Mr Sarwar joked he had taken the “nuclear option” by calling for Sir Keir Starmer to go, adding the pair spoke by phone on Thursday.

Mr Sarwar had said on Monday that the Prime Minister should quit in the wake of the scandal around the appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as US ambassador.

But the attempt to oust Sir Keir failed, with members of the Cabinet publicly backing the PM in the hours after Mr Sarwar’s statement.

Speaking on Friday about his phone call with Sir Keir, Mr Sarwar said: “It was a perfectly fair and reasonable conversation about how we make sure that we are focused on the election on May 7.

“He’s determined that he wants to deliver for the people of Scotland.

“I made very clear that I want a UK Labour Government demonstrating it’s delivering for Scotland, and I made clear that the choice in the election campaign is going to be between me and (First Minister) John Swinney.

“I didn’t step back from what I said, I stand by what I said and what I stated, but I’m looking to the future and the choice between me and John Swinney for this country.”

The event also saw Mr Sarwar restate his party’s support for nuclear energy, joking he had taken the “nuclear option” twice in the same week.

He added he felt “liberated” after calling for the Prime Minister to quit.

“Honesty is strength, not weakness,” he said when asked if he felt stronger in his position after Monday’s statement.

“We have seen dishonesty from this SNP Government time and time again.

“I feel liberated and energised for the election campaign ahead, because, for me, my first loyalty and my first priority is to my country, Scotland.”

Despite the chaotic start to the week, Mr Sarwar stressed Labour in Scotland is “100% united”.

He also backed Scottish Secretary Douglas Alexander in his role as co-chair of the party’s campaign north of the border, despite supporting the Prime Minister on Monday.

“Douglas Alexander was appointed Secretary of State by Keir Starmer, he was appointed co-chair of the campaign by me, and I see no issue at all in terms of the role he’ll play in that campaign, because every Scottish Labour MP is going to be involved in that campaign to make sure we elect a Scottish Labour government,” Mr Sarwar said.

A Downing Street spokesman told the Press Association: “As the Prime Minister has said, the whole of the Labour Party wants Anas Sarwar to become first minister and will fight for a Labour government in Scotland.”