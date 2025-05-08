Trade-related concerns ‘still need to be addressed’ after UK-US deal – Forbes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister said there were concerns which “still need to be addressed” as a result of the UK’s trade deal with US president Donald Trump.

Kate Forbes also said it was “disappointing” that the Scottish government and other devolved administrations had not been told “that this trade deal was imminent, let alone consulted on its content”.

She added that “urgent clarity” was needed on what the deal could mean for the import of food and agricultural produce from America, going on to say that a “number of trade-related concerns still need to be addressed”.

Her comments came as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the “historic” deal between the UK and the US would save thousands of jobs in the car and steel industries.

As a result of the negotiations, US import taxes – which had threatened to cripple British high-end carmakers – were cut from 27.5% to 10%, while the 25% tariff on steel had also been removed.

Speaking to the Prime Minister from the White House, the US president said the agreement was a “great deal for both countries”.

Mr Trump added that the “final details” of the agreement were still being “written up”.

But the blanket 10% tariff imposed on all imports by Mr Trump as part of his sweeping “liberation day” announcement remained in place.

Ms Forbes said afterwards that the Scottish government would “take time to consider this deal, and all its implications for Scotland, as further detail emerges”.

She added: “In particular, we will be seeking urgent clarity on what the deal means for imports of US food and agricultural products.

“We have always said that unilateral trade barriers are not the answer to global trade issues and so I obviously welcome the fact that some barriers will now be reduced.”

But she added: “The US is Scotland’s second biggest international trading partner after the EU and a number of trade-related concerns still need to be addressed.

“At a time of increased global economic insecurity, it’s more important than ever that we champion Scottish world-class products to drive economic growth, support jobs and create the best possible environment for trade and investment.”

Ms Forbes went on to urge the UK Government to “continue engaging closely with the US administration” but to also “properly involve devolved administrations so that the interests of all parts of the UK are protected”.