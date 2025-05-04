Starmer praises veterans for ‘selfless dedication’ ahead of VE Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has praised veterans for their “selfless dedication” in an open letter ahead of VE Day.

The sacrifice made by members of the armed forces is a “debt that can never fully be repaid” but the nation will show how thankful it is during events to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, the Prime Minister wrote.

He said the stories we will hear this week from those who fought are a reminder that “our victory was not just for Britain”.

“It was also a victory for good against the assembled forces of hatred, tyranny and evil. VE Day is a chance to acknowledge, again, that our debt to those who achieved it can never fully be repaid,” Sir Keir said.

As the nation falls silent on Thursday, he said his thoughts will turn both to those who served in the Second World War and those who “carry the torch of their legacy” today.

“Alongside our history and our values, service is the other great force that binds a nation together.

“So this week, I want you to know: the whole nation is inspired by the selfless dedication of your example.

“It is not just that you keep us all safe. It is also that you represent the best of who we are. A living link of service that unites the values we must stand for in the present, with the stories we must pass down from our past.”

He wrote of the sacrifice a submariner in Faslane, who spent 200 days a year underwater, had described to him.

“Missing birthdays, weddings, anniversaries. Not being there in the photographs. From the Carrier Strike Group at sea, to our postings in Estonia, Cyprus and here in the UK, every service man and woman I have met has had a version of this story.

“And I recognise that this too is a debt that can never fully be repaid.

“But this week, the country will show you just how thankful we all are. Because we know, that without your service, the freedom, peace and joy that these celebrations embody, would not be possible.”