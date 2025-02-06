Starmer and Dutch PM agree ‘further co-operation’ on illegal migration

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister and his Dutch counterpart have agreed “further co-operation” on tackling illegal migration, as well as discussing support for Ukraine.

Sir Keir Starmer met Dick Schoof in Downing Street on Thursday evening.

A No 10 read-out of the meeting said the leaders reflected on the UK and the Netherlands’ strong friendship and shared approach to global challenges.

They talked about the successes of existing co-operation on tackling organised crime, including the people-smuggling gangs driving illegal migration, and agreed further co-operation on this issue.

Sir Keir reiterated the UK’s “iron-clad” support for Ukraine and the leaders underscored their commitment to working together so that Ukraine is “in the strongest possible position”.

Also on Thursday the Prime Minister pledged to create thousands of highly skilled jobs by reforming planning rules to make it easier to build new nuclear reactors.

Sir Keir and Mr Schoof agreed to work towards a new agreement on sustainable energy, including nuclear, and both agreed on the importance of energy security.

Mr Schoof became prime minister of the Netherlands on July 2 2024, just three days before Sir Keir became Prime Minister.

Ahead of the meeting, Sir Keir said: “I feel that the partnership between our countries is as strong as it’s ever been on so many fronts, whether that’s security and defence, economic and trade issues, but also innovation.

“I think the ambition now is to take that further, but also to share our thinking on really important issues. Ukraine, where I think we share completely an understanding of the nature of the challenge and how we overcome it.”

Mr Schoof said: “The Dutch and the UK have a long-standing relationship… when it’s related to security, when it’s related to our people.”