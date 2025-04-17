Prime Minister pays tribute to persecuted Christians in Easter message

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to Christians “facing hardship, persecution or conflict around the world who cannot celebrate freely” in an Easter message.

Sir Keir Starmer also called on the nation to “work together for the flourishing and renewal of our country”.

According to the 2024 World Watch list, an annual report published by Open Doors, around 365 million Christians are subject to “high levels of persecution and discrimination”, and in 2023 4,998 Christians were killed for faith-related reasons.

In his Easter statement Sir Keir said: “As Lent comes to an end and we move into the Easter weekend, I want to wish Christians everywhere remembering the death and celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ a very happy Easter.

“The story of Easter is central to the Christian faith: it is a story of hope, redemption and renewal.

“This Easter, as churches hold special services across the UK, and gather to celebrate with friends and family, we remember those Christians facing hardship, persecution or conflict around the world who cannot celebrate freely.

“I also want to thank you for the ways in which you follow Christ’s example of love and compassion in serving your communities.

“Whether through night shelters, youth clubs, toddler groups, family support, care for the elderly or chaplaincy support, and in a multitude of other ways, you demonstrate steadfast commitment and care.

“We can all take inspiration from the message of Easter and continue to work together for the flourishing and renewal of our country.”