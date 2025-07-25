Minister rejects calls for UK to recognise Palestinian state immediately

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Cabinet minister has defended the Government’s resistance to calls for the UK to recognise a Palestinian state immediately amid mounting global anger over the starving population in Gaza.

Technology Secretary Peter Kyle insisted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer wants sovereignty agreed “more than anyone” but said the status must be reached as part of a political process.

It comes amid calls from both opposition critics and Labour ranks for the Government to support statehood after France became the biggest and most powerful European country to recognise Palestine.

Speaking to broadcasters on Friday, Mr Kyle said the road to sovereignty was “in the gift of Palestine and Israel” through ceasefire negotiations, adding that Britain’s immediate focus was on helping to restore aid to Gaza.

“Keir Starmer wants this more than anyone else, but believes it is a crucial step towards delivering the peace and security into the future, and needs to be a negotiated peace within the region itself. It can’t be forced,” he told Sky News.

“We want Palestinian statehood. We desire it, and we want to make sure the circumstances can exist where that kind of long-term political solution can have the space to evolve and make sure that it can become a permanent circumstance that can bring peace to the entire region.

“But right now, today, we’ve got to focus on what will ease the suffering, and it is extreme, unwarranted suffering in Gaza that has to be the priority for us today.”

Downing Street has faced growing pressure over its stance on Palestinian statehood since French President Emmanuel Macron made his country the first G7 nation to recognise sovereignty.

He said he would formalise the move at the UN General Assembly in September.

A raft of MPs are understood to have signed a letter due to be published later on Friday that will call on the UK to recognise Palestine.

Sir Keir has condemned the “unspeakable and indefensible” conditions in Gaza ahead of an emergency call with Mr Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday, but stopped short of following suit.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the UK “should be leading on this, not falling behind” while London’s Labour Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has also called for immediate recognition.

Emily Thornberry, Labour MP and chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said most of its members back the move, and the Trades Union Congress have called for formal recognition of Palestine “now”.

Some ministers have signalled a desire for hastened action, with Health Secretary Wes Streeting calling for recognition “while there’s still a state of Palestine left to recognise”.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the Government wants to recognise a Palestinian state “in contribution to a peace process”.

She told The Times: “A lot of people would argue that recognition on its own has a symbolic value that could send a strong message to the Israeli government.”

Sir Keir said on Thursday: “We are clear that statehood is the inalienable right of the Palestinian people.

“A ceasefire will put us on a path to the recognition of a Palestinian state and a two-state solution which guarantees peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis.”

Charities operating in Gaza have said Israel’s blockade and ongoing military offensive are pushing people there towards starvation, warning that they are seeing their own workers and Palestinians “waste away”.

Israel says it allows enough aid into the territory and faults delivery efforts by UN agencies, which say they are hindered by Israeli restrictions and the breakdown of security.

The Prime Minister said: “The suffering and starvation unfolding in Gaza is unspeakable and indefensible.

“While the situation has been grave for some time, it has reached new depths and continues to worsen. We are witnessing a humanitarian catastrophe.”

He said it is “hard to see a hopeful future in such dark times” but called again for all sides to engage “in good faith, and at pace” on a ceasefire and the release of all hostages.

“We strongly support the efforts of the US, Qatar and Egypt to secure this,” he said.

Sir Keir will meet US President Donald Trump during his five-day private trip to Scotland, due to kick off on Friday.

US-led peace talks in Qatar were cut short on Thursday, with Washington’s special envoy Steve Witkoff accusing Hamas of a “lack of desire to reach a ceasefire”.

The deal under discussion is expected to include a 60-day ceasefire in which Hamas would release 10 living hostages and the remains of 18 others in phases in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Aid supplies would be ramped up and the two sides would hold negotiations on a lasting truce.

Hamas-led militants based in Gaza abducted 251 people in the October 7 attack in 2023 that triggered the war and killed about 1,200 people.

Fewer than half of the 50 hostages still in Gaza are believed to be alive.

Israel’s war in Gaza has killed more than 59,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. It does not distinguish between militants and civilians.