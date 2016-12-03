Starmer congratulates Albanese on re-election, hailing UK-Australia friendship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has congratulated his Australian counterpart on winning a second term in office, saying the close ties between the two countries show “long-distance friendships can be the strongest”.

Anthony Albanese became the first Australian prime minister to win a second consecutive three-year term in 21 years.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton, who conceded his own seat, conceded defeat to Mr Albanese’s centre-left Labour Party on Saturday.

Sir Keir said: “Congratulations to Anthony Albanese on your election win. The UK and Australia are as close as ever – which goes to show that long-distance friendships can be the strongest.

“I know that we will continue to work together on our shared ambitions, including on trade, investment and energy, working towards a better life for working people in the UK and Australia.

“Our collaboration on defence, especially the Aukus programme will continue to grow, and as fellow steadfast supporters of Ukraine, we will continue to stand together against Putin’s illegal war for as long as it takes.”

Mr Albanese’s party won 70 seats and the conservative opposition coalition 24 seats in the 150-seat House of Representatives, the Australian Electoral Commission projected.

Energy policy and inflation have been major issues in the campaign, with both sides agreeing the country faces a cost of living crisis.

The Labour Party accused the opposition leader of running a Donald Trump-style campaign, branding him “Doge-y Dutton” in reference to the US Department of Government Efficiency.

They argued that a Dutton administration would slash services to pay for its ambitions to rely on nuclear power rather than renewable energy sources to reach net zero by 2050.