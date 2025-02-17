UK should be cautious after change in US policy over Ukraine, think tank says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK needs to show caution in its response to the US’s change in policy over Ukraine and President Donald Trump’s forces may still choose to take part in a peacekeeping force, a think tank has said.

Sir Keir Starmer and fellow European leaders should not overreact to a speech by US defence secretary Pete Hegseth last week, a director at Chatham House said.

During the speech, Mr Hegseth said European troops would be responsible for peacekeeping in Ukraine – and European nations needed to spend more on defence.

The defence secretary said: “The United States will no longer tolerate an imbalanced relationship which encourages dependence, rather our relationship will prioritise empowering Europe to own responsibility for its own security.”

The Prime Minister said on Monday that he may be prepared to commit British troops to a European peacekeeping force to guarantee the long-term security of Ukraine.

No 10 hopes the US could reengage at a later stage to support the effort if it is set up and staffed by European countries.

They’re not saying ‘we’re no longer a part of this’, it’s just that they are sending the signal very clearly that they want Europeans to play more of a role Olivia O'Sullivan, the UK in the World Programme

Olivia O’Sullivan, director of the UK in the World Programme at Chatham House told the PA news agency: “I wouldn’t rule that out. I think we need to be really cautious about watching how this unfolds.

“They’re not saying ‘we’re no longer a part of this’, it’s just that they are sending the signal very clearly that they want Europeans to play more of a role.”

Ms O’Sullivan said successive US administrations had signalled that they would be switching their focus from Europe to the Indo-Pacific region, given increasing tensions with China and concern over the future of Taiwan.

She said: “I think what the weekend signals is the new decisiveness about that, and that means European countries including the UK need to not overreact to that, but to react and make plans.”

Sir Keir Starmer arrived in Paris on Monday lunchtime for talks with his European counterparts after speeches by senior US figures last week began to outline the Trump presidency’s approach to the war between Russia and Ukraine.

President Trump spoke to Vladimir Putin last week, and peace talks between the US and Russia over Ukraine will begin in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday.

Mr Hegseth said European defence spending should reach 5% of GDP. The UK currently spends 2.3%, and Labour has pledged to increase it to 2.5%.

The last time the UK defence spending topped 5% was in the 1980s during the Cold War.

Ms O’Sullivan said: “The idea that this is a very different era does make sense, and that’s part of what’s so difficult for the Government and what’s so challenging about the strategic defence review.

“It’s not just the question of spending, although that is obviously really challenging, it’s that for a long period, we shaped our military around the types of conflicts the UK might be involved in, might be expeditionary, they might be complimenting US presence and capability, and they might well involve non-state actors like terrorists or fragile states.

“Now we are in this very different era where we’re looking at our priority, concern being Russia, with an industrialised country, a state threat, and that throws up really different questions about the type of military and the approach that we need.”

French president Emmanuel Macron suggested a postwar peacekeeping force in Ukraine last year and discussed the proposal with Poland’s prime minister Donald Tusk.

Sir Keir wrote in the Telegraph on Monday he would be willing to contribute to security guarantees by “putting our own troops on the ground if necessary”.

Former deputy supreme allied commander of Nato in Europe General Sir Adrian Bradshaw told BBC Radio 4’s The World at One: “This cannot be a token force. It cannot be something that observes bad behaviour and stands on the sideline, that would completely wreck our credibility and would do no good at all for the Ukrainians.

“It can’t be a tripwire force, it’s got to be a proper deterrence force, and that has major implications for the investment of effort we’re about to make.”

The Prime Minister’s spokesman told reporters on Monday: “It’s clear that Europe must take on a greater role in Nato as we work with the United States to secure Ukraine’s future and face down the threats we face from Russia, and that’s why, as he said in his (Telegraph) op-ed yesterday, Europe must step up to further meet the demands of its own security.”