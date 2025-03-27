Starmer dodges fishing rights issue amid reports over UK-EU defence pact

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer refused to be “dragged” into a row over fishing rights amid reports the UK may have to sacrifice them for the EU to join a military pact.

A senior European politician told the Politico website that member countries may try to block a defence and security deal unless issues such as foreign vessels accessing UK waters are resolved.

Asked during a press conference in Paris about reports that a deal might depend on fishing rights, Sir Keir snubbed the question, saying that “a running commentary” has not “helped in the past on these matters”.

He went on: “I think it’s fair to say that relations with our European partners are very much stronger now than they’ve been for some considerable period, and that is a good thing for the defence and security of Europe.”

Pressed on the issue, Sir Keir added: “I don’t want to get dragged into the very thing that I want to avoid, which is trying to have some sort of open negotiation through press conferences rather than the orderly way that I think is most likely to be to achieve the results we need, and actually to be the right thing in our national interest.”

The UK is not part of the EU’s Common Fisheries Policy and has the right to manage the resources in its waters.

Non-UK vessels are not permitted to fish in UK waters unless they have the appropriate licence from the UK Single Issuing Authority (SIA).

Jessica Rosencrantz, Sweden’s EU affairs minister, told Politico that a deal on fish would help in “building trust” between London and Brussels.

She said: “Just to be clear, I think it’s really important that the EU and UK work together on defence and security.

“Obviously, there are other sensitive issues as well for many member states which also need to be resolved, fisheries being one.”

Asked if it would be possible to complete a defence pact first and then move on to negotiating fishing rights, Ms Rosencrantz added: “I think we have to find a way where we can do both because we want to move ahead with the defence partnership but for many countries it’s important to solve the other sensitive issues as well.

“And therefore I think it will be important to take steps also when it comes to fisheries and other topics.”