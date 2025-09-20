US urges UK and allies to reverse course on plans to recognise Palestinian state

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

US politicians have urged the UK and other allies to reverse their stance on Palestinian statehood, warning such a move would empower Hamas and threaten Israel’s security.

Congressional Republican leaders, including chairwoman Elise Stefanik and Senator Rick Scott, have sent a letter to the UK, France, Canada, Australia and other key allies, calling on them to oppose efforts at the UN General Assembly to legitimise a Palestinian state.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to announce the UK’s formal recognition as early as Sunday.

“We are writing with respect to your efforts to unilaterally recognise a Palestinian state at the upcoming 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. This is a reckless policy that undermines prospects for peace,” wrote Ms Stefanik and Mr Scott.

“It sets the dangerous precedent that violence, not diplomacy, is the most expedient means for terrorist groups like Hamas to achieve their political aims.”

Sir Keir announced plans to recognise a Palestinian state in July, saying he would do so during the UN General Assembly meeting in September if Israel did not take “substantive steps” towards peace in Gaza.

There has been no ceasefire and the situation in Gaza has deteriorated, with a declaration of a famine in Gaza City and the expansion of Israeli military operations.

The Times reported that Sir Keir intends to recognise a Palestinian state on Sunday, the day before the UN General Assembly’s general debate begins in New York.

The letter was backed by US House of Representatives speaker Mike Johnson, who called the move “baffling” and “deeply troubling”.

“International leaders will convene at the UN General Assembly in New York, and we will be watching if close allies like France and Canada and the UK move ahead with plans to recognise a Palestinian state,” he said.

“It is baffling and deeply troubling to reward Hamas with statehood before they have returned every hostage.”

It comes as Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of giving Hamas a “reward for terrorism”, writing in The Daily Telegraph she would “never apologise for standing by Israel when it strikes back against terrorism”.

She added Labour’s foreign policy was to “condemn our allies, indulge our adversaries and hand away our sovereignty”.

During a visit to London last week, Israeli President Isaac Herzog said recognising Palestine “won’t help one Palestinian, one hostage” and could be “adversely interpreted by Hamas”.

Australia, France and Canada have all committed to recognising a Palestinian state at the UN.

During a joint press conference with the Prime Minister at Chequers on Thursday, Donald Trump said he disagreed with recognition, although he did not repeat previous comments that it would reward Hamas.

At the same press conference, Sir Keir denied that he was waiting for the US president to leave the UK before announcing recognition, saying he had “made my position clear at the end of July, so the timing, it’s got nothing to do with this state visit”.

But he said Hamas could have “no part in any future governance in Palestine”, adding the group “don’t want a two-state solution. They don’t want peace, they don’t want a ceasefire”.