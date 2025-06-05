Reform UK chairman quits after calling question from party’s newest MP ‘dumb’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The chairman of Reform UK has quit, saying working to get the party elected was no longer “a good use of my time”.

Zia Yusuf’s decision follows a row in which he described a question to the Prime Minister concerning a ban on burkas from his party’s newest MP as “dumb”.

Announcing his resignation on Thursday afternoon, he said: “11 months ago I became chairman of Reform. I’ve worked full time as a volunteer to take the party from 14 to 30%, quadrupled its membership and delivered historic electoral results.

“I no longer believe working to get a Reform government elected is a good use of my time, and hereby resign the office.”

Earlier, he had criticised the party’s newest MP, Sarah Pochin, after she asked Sir Keir Starmer whether he would support banning the burka during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday – something that appears not to be a policy of Reform’s.

Asked about the question on social media, Mr Yusuf had said: “Nothing to do with me. Had no idea about the question nor that it wasn’t policy. Busy with other stuff.

“I do think it’s dumb for a party to ask the PM if they would do something the party itself wouldn’t do.”

Mr Yusuf’s resignation comes on the day Reform hopes to cause an upset in Scotland, where it is contesting a Holyrood by-election in Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has described the contest as a “two-horse race” between his SNP and Reform.

Following Mr Yusuf’s resignation, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he was “genuinely sorry” that he had decided to stand down, paying tribute to him as “enormously talented” and “a huge factor in our success” at the local elections.

Mr Farage added: “Politics can be a highly pressured and difficult game and Zia has clearly had enough. He is a loss to us and public life.”

Speaking on GB News, Mr Farage later suggested he would give it “some good, hard thought” before selected Mr Yusuf’s successor as chairman.

A Labour spokesperson said: “If Nigel Farage can’t manage a handful of politicians, how on earth could he run a country? He has fallen out with everyone he has ever worked with. Reform are just not serious.

“The Reform chair has done a runner so that he doesn’t have to front up Farage’s £80 billion in unfunded cuts, which would spark a Liz Truss-style economic meltdown.

“Nigel Farage’s plans would put up every single mortgage in the country and hammer family finances, while forcing them to buy private healthcare. Working people simply can’t afford the risk of Reform UK.”

The Liberal Democrats meanwhile suggested Mr Yusuf was leading Reform’s plans to cut public spending – the so-called “UK Doge” – by example.

The cost-cutting plans, which have been rolled out in Kent County Council where Reform won control in May, are based on the Department of Government Efficiency in the US, which was led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Lib Dem deputy leader Daisy Cooper MP said: “By sacking himself, Zia Yusuf seems to be leading the ‘UK Doge’ by example. You have to admire his commitment to the cause.

“It’s already clear Reform UK cannot deliver for the communities they are elected to stand up for. Instead, they have copied the Conservative playbook of fighting like rats in a sack.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch responded to Mr Yusuf’s announcement on social media site X by saying Reform “is not a political party”.

“It is a fan club,” she added, in a criticism of its leader Mr Farage.

Nathaniel Fried, Reform’s “head of Doge”, also quit alongside Mr Yusuf.

The ex-chairman “got me in”, Mr Fried said in a post on X, adding it was “appropriate for me to leave with him”.

“I have absolute confidence that the Reform Doge will succeed without me,” he also said.