New scheme will provide patients with access to support services through NHS app

Patients will be able to access charities and support services though the NHS app, under a new scheme announced by Sir Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister said that the new system would offer “comfort and support” to people who had been newly diagnosed.

In a speech to charities and civil society leaders at the Science Museum, Sir Keir announced the diagnosis connect programme which he described as “life-changing”.

“This is a new programme linking newly diagnosed patients directly to expert charities,” he said.

“Helping them navigate which charities they can get to, which support they want, a different journey for each of them.”

He added: “That’s life-changing for people, looking for information and support often at a really difficult time.”

Addressing the charities in the room, he said: “And that’s putting your expertise directly in people’s pockets with the NHS app, so that’s going to go on the NHS app… and then people will have it as their map to the support from the charities that they need when they’ve been diagnosed.

“What a comfort and security that will be for so many millions of people.”

The speech came as the Government launched its civil society covenant, designed to enhance relationships between Whitehall and other sectors including community groups, faith groups and charities.

Ministers have already announced their intention to enhance the NHS app, in the hope of giving patients more control over their care, with healthcare data collated into a single patient record.

Speaking about the app earlier this month, Sir Keir said it would be “like having a doctor in your pocket”.

The civil society covenant, launched on Thursday, pledges to “respect the independence of civil society organisations” as well as “strengthen trust with open communication and sharing of data”.

In his speech at the Science Musem, the Prime Minister said that the system is about “rebalancing power and responsibility”.