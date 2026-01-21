Badenoch urges Starmer to ‘protect veterans’ ahead of NI Legacy Act repeal vote

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kemi Badenoch has urged the Prime Minister to abandon plans to repeal immunity provisions in Northern Ireland legacy legislation.

Measures which prevent the prosecution of veterans for Troubles-related crimes in exchange for information will be removed from the Legacy Act under the Government’s proposals.

It comes after the High Court in Belfast ruled parts of the Act were incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) in 2024.

The then-Conservative government was in the process of appealing that decision, but this was dropped by Labour after the election.

MPs were expected to vote on the draft Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 (Remedial) Order 2025 on Wednesday.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, the Tory leader said: “We support our armed forces in every possible way. Later today, my party will vote to protect our veterans from unfair prosecution. He is ordering his MPs to vote against them.

“In our national interest, and for the sake of all the brave people in the armed forces, past, present and future, will the Prime Minister do the right thing and vote in support of our veterans, not against them?”

Sir Keir Starmer said: “Under the last government, they passed legislation which was struck down, leaving our veterans utterly exposed. We’re putting in place proper measures to protect them.”

Speaking later in the Commons, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn said the 2023 Legacy Act “fundamentally failed” because it was incompatible with the UK’s human rights obligations.

He said: “One of the main reasons for the failure of the legacy Act was its attempt to grant immunity, including to terrorists who murdered in cold blood soldiers and civilians in Northern Ireland and in towns and cities across England.

“Now, it probably, in fairness, seemed reassuring to veterans, it was almost certainly reassuring to terrorists who had committed those acts.

“But it was a false promise, and it protected no one.”

He added: “The Government is clear that these repeals need to happen as quickly as possible.

“Why? Because we need to provide clarity on immunity to build trust amongst victims, survivors and indeed veterans in the independent commission.

“Because while immunity remains on the statute book, it will be harder for them to obtain the confidence of some victims and survivors.”

Alex Burghart, the shadow Northern Ireland secretary, argued the remedial order was a “continuation of the Troubles by other means” and it was time to draw a line under it.

Mr Burghart said he agreed with Conservative MP Lincoln Jopp, who described it as a “proxy war” to “relitigate the question ‘who won?'”.