Pip claimants at record 3.7 million as welfare reforms loom

More than 3.7 million people in England and Wales are claiming the main disability benefit, new figures show, with teenagers and young adults making up a growing proportion.

The latest data comes just days after Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer insisted his welfare reforms must be pushed through, repeating his assertion that the system as it stands is not working.

The Government has faced a backlash from its own MPs over the package of measures, which ministers argue will help the disabled and long-term sick back into work.

Dozens of Labour MPs last month urged Sir Keir to pause and reassess planned cuts, saying the proposals were “impossible to support”.

The plans, which include tightening eligibility for the personal independence payment (Pip) benefit, are hoped by the Government to save around £5 billion a year.

The latest data, published by the Department for Work and Pensions on Tuesday, showed there were a record 3.74 million people in England and Wales claiming Pip as of April this year.

The figure is up from 3.69 million in January and a jump of 200,000 from 3.54 million a year earlier.

Data for Pip claimants begins in January 2019, when the number stood at 2.05 million.

Pip is a benefit aimed at helping with extra living costs if someone has a long-term physical or mental health condition or disability and difficulty doing certain everyday tasks or getting around because of their condition.

Teenagers and young adults account for a growing proportion of those getting Pip.

Some 16.5% of claimants in April this year were aged 16-19, up from 14.6% in April 2019.

There has been a similar rise for the 30-44 age group, which accounted for 21.0% in April this year, up from 18.9% in April 2019.

By contrast, 45-59 year-olds made up 29.9% of claimants in April, down from 37.2% in 2019.

The figure for 60-74 year-olds has risen slightly over this period, from 29.3% to 30.8%.

It was reported in recent days that Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall has agreed to include “non-negotiable” protections in the Welfare Reform Bill, including a guarantee that those who no longer qualify for Pip will still receive the payments for 13 weeks, rather than just four weeks,

The concession is seen as a move to avert a rebellion by Labour MPs opposed to the overall reforms, but have been described as “not very much really” by one such parliamentarian.

Speaking at the weekend, Sir Keir made clear his intention to push ahead with the reforms.

Asked whether there would be further concessions, the PM said: “Well we have got to get the reforms through and I have been clear about that from start to finish.

“The system is not working, it’s not working for those that need support, it’s not working for taxpayers.

“Everybody agrees it needs reform, we have got to reform it and that is what we intend to do.”

It is thought the restrictions on Pip would slash benefits for about 800,000 people.

Ms Kendall previously said there are 1,000 new Pip awards every day – “the equivalent of adding a city the size of Leicester every single year”.

“This is not sustainable or fair for the people who need support and for taxpayers,” she said.