PM condemns ‘politics of predatory grievance’ in rallying cry to centre-left

Sir Keir Starmer said the “politics of predatory grievance” must be stopped from “preying on the problems of working people” in a rallying cry to progressives at a major global summit in London.

The Prime Minister said allies must directly confront the “lies” being told about their countries as he argued that election results in nations like Canada and Britain dispel the claim that centre-left politics is “dying out”.

He warned of a “poison” threatening to take hold in the UK, where he said a belief that there was “a coming struggle, a defining struggle, a violent struggle for the nation” was “on full display” in London just under two weeks ago.

In a keynote speech at the Global Progress Action summit in London, the Prime Minister said: “You don’t have to be a great historian to know where that kind of poison ends up, and you could just feel it in a language that is naked in its attempt to intimidate.”

He said it was not “careless or accidental” but part of a strategy to “draw a dividing line between elites and the people”.

The Prime Minister added: “The way I see it, this is the defining political choice of our times – a politics of predatory grievance, preying on the problems of working people, and using that infrastructure of division, against the politics of patriotic renewal, rooted in communities, building up (a) country brick, by brick, by brick, from the bottom up.”

Sir Keir urged progressives “to look ourselves in the mirror” and be clear-eyed about the problems facing their countries, warning that leaders could not “shy away from people’s concerns”.

Turning to immigration, he said: “For too many years, it’s been too easy for people to come here, slip into the shadow economy and remain here illegally because, frankly, we have been squeamish about saying things that are clearly true.”

He added: “It’s not compassionate left-wing politics to rely on labour that exploits foreign workers and undercuts fair wages.

“I don’t accept that argument that somehow our politics is dying out, but I do accept that it is now time for social democrats to confront directly some of the challenges and some of the lies, frankly, that have taken root in our societies.

“Because we don’t just hear these stories about our politics. We also hear stories about our own countries, our communities, our cities, that simply do not match the reality that we see around us.”

The intervention comes amid concerns within Sir Keir’s party that he has not been passionate enough in his attacks on Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, and calls for him to mount a centre-left fightback.

Progressives are facing “an era of huge challenge”, the Prime Minister conceded, but should “take heart” from election results which undermine the suggestion that their politics is waning.

He cited other leaders including Spanish premier Pedro Sanchez and Canadian prime minister Mark Carney, adding: “I’d say centre-left parties are having quite a year so far.”

Earlier, Sir Keir met Mr Carney for a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit, where his Canadian counterpart offered him a strong show of support amid domestic speculation about the future of his leadership.

Mr Carney highlighted security co-operation between the UK and Canada, before adding: “But I also want to salute your leadership, Keir.

“In Ukraine, in the coalition of the willing, in the Middle East, more broadly in this next phase of multilaterals.”