‘Pragmatist’ Sir Keir Starmer distances himself from Mark Carney’s Davos speech

Sir Keir Starmer described himself as “a British pragmatist” as he appeared to distance himself from his Canadian counterpart’s call for “middle powers” to band together.

In a speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos last week, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said a “rupture in the world order” meant “great powers” were acting “without any constraints”.

He said “middle powers” such as his own “must act together because if we’re not at the table, we’re on the menu”.

Asked whether he agreed with Mr Carney’s statement, Sir Keir told reporters on a flight to Beijing he would not choose between countries, saying: “I’m a pragmatist, a British pragmatist applying common sense.”

He added: “I’m pleased that we have a good relationship with the US on defence, security, intelligence and on trade and prosperity, and it’s very important that we maintain that good relationship.

“Equally, we are moving forward with a better relationship with the EU. We had a very good summit last year with 10 strands of agreement.

“We’ll have another summit this year with the EU, which I hope will be iterative, as well as following through on what we’ve already agreed. And I’ve consistently said I’m not choosing between the US and Europe. I’m really glad that the UK has got good relations with both.”

Before his trip to China, which begins with his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday, Sir Keir had made a similar point about relations with the US and China.

In an interview with Bloomberg, he said he would not “choose” between the two nations.

But by seeking a closer trading relationship with China, he may risk angering US President Donald Trump, who threatened to impose 100% tariffs on Canada after Mr Carney announced an economic deal on a recent trip to Beijing.

Although Mr Trump had initially been positive about the Canadian deal, he made his threat following Mr Carney’s speech at Davos which, although it did not mention the president by name, has been seen as a rebuke to the US amid its attempt to take over Greenland.