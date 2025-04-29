Starmer congratulates Carney and hails Canada as ‘closest of allies’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer said he wants to deepen the UK’s relationship with Canada as he congratulated Mark Carney on his victory in the country’s election.

The Canadian Prime Minister and former Bank of England governor’s Liberal Party won the election after a surge in its fortunes fuelled by resistance to US President Donald Trump’s economic pressure and threats to annex the country.

The UK Prime Minister said Mr Carney’s personal ties to the UK will help secure the links between the two nations as the “closest of allies”.

Mr Carney appears unlikely to win enough seats to form a majority government but the result nevertheless represents a remarkable turnaround in the centre-left Liberals’ fortunes.

At the start of the year the centre-right Conservatives had opinion poll leads in excess of 20 points but the resignation of prime minister and Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and Mr Trump’s desire to turn Canada into the 51st US state triggered a dramatic change.

In a message congratulating Mr Carney, Sir Keir said: “The UK and Canada are the closest of allies, partners and friends. With your leadership, and personal ties to the UK, I know the relationship between our two countries will continue to grow.

“Our partnership is based on shared history and values, with a shared sovereign, and I look forward to strengthening our ties following our successful meeting in Downing Street last month.

“We will work together to deepen our economic relationship to deliver security for hardworking people in the UK and Canada – which we were both elected to do.”

Canada will host this year’s summit of G7 leaders – including Mr Trump – in June.

Sir Keir said he welcomes Mr Carney’s “leadership on international issues” and “I know we will continue to work closely on defence, security, trade and investment as we look ahead to the G7 leaders’ summit in Kananaskis in June”.