What the papers say – March 30

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Duke of Sussex features among a range of stories on the front of Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that Harry is accused of “harassment and bullying at scale” by the chairwoman of Sentebale, the charity he founded but resigned from as a patron on Tuesday.

The same comments from Dr Sophie Chandauka are the focus of the Mail on Sunday, which says she described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s brand as “toxic”.

Political stories occupy the front of several papers, The Observer reporting Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to fight back against US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on UK exports.

The Sunday Express concentrates on the push for assisted dying legislation, saying terminally ill people are “crying out for choice”.

MP’s expenses return to the front of The Sun On Sunday, which says Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi has claimed £900 to allow her dog to live with her in London.

The Sunday Times reports on the arrest of six women after Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into a Quaker meeting house.

The Sunday Mirror marks Mother’s Day with the launch of a campaign to help find missing children.

A special report from inside Israel’s “torture” jails fills the front of The Independent.

The Sunday People concentrates on plans for celebrations for the 80th anniversary of VE-Day, saying it is time to “party like it’s 1945”.

And The Daily Star Sunday reports on a generation that needs help from AI to change a lightbulb.