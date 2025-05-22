Starmer hails trade deals ahead of meeting with national and regional leaders

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Recent trade deals with the US, India and the EU will “improve livelihoods” across the UK, Sir Keir Starmer said.

Ahead of a meeting with devolved national and regional leaders on Friday, the Prime Minister sought to highlight the economic benefits of the recent deals.

The UK Government says Scottish produce such as whisky, salmon and gin will all receive a boost from tariffs being slashed and trade barriers being cut.

Ministers say this week’s “reset” deal with the EU will address problems experienced by salmon exporters since 2019.

Welsh farmers will benefit from the elimination of India’s lamb tariffs and the ability to export meat products to the EU.

Northern Irish whiskey exports to India will benefit from tariffs halving trom 150% to 75% before falling further to 40% over a decade.

The Council of Nations and Regions will meet in London on Friday, bringing together political leaders from Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and London and English metro mayors.

This will be the second formal meeting since the council was set up by the Labour Government, with the first taking place in Edinburgh last October.

The Prime Minister said “these trade deals deliver long-term security” for people across the UK.

“They will create opportunities for more seamless trade and attract inward investment to grow the economy, making a difference to people’s lives.

“These changes will be felt everywhere, whether it’s lower food prices at the checkout, more choice for consumers and higher living standards that will improve livelihoods.”

Tavish Scott, chief executive of Salmon Scotland, said his industry welcomed the latest trade deals.

He said: “Ministers rightly recognise salmon as the jewel in the crown of our world-class produce and its vital role in the economy of coastal communities and across the UK.

“Securing frictionless access to key markets such as the EU, along with expanding opportunities in India, is crucial to protect our producers from unnecessary barriers like tariffs and red tape.”

However, the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, which represents fishing fleets around the country, has described the EU deal as a “horror show” which fails to deal with sovereign access rights.

During the meeting on Friday, the Prime Minister is expected to challenge the devolved leaders to use the trade deals to drive growth forward in their areas.

The leaders will also discuss the use of AI in delivering services.

Ahead of the meeting, Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney said there must be a UK-wide mission to raise living standards.

He will also take part in bilateral talks with the Prime Minister on Friday and will call for the winter fuel payment to be restored for pensioners.

Mr Swinney said: “People across the UK are living through a period of huge uncertainty and, for some, that is undermining the trust they have in government.

“Cutting the winter fuel payment saw the UK Government breaking promises and removing vital financial support for some of the most vulnerable in our society.

“Having effectively conceded the argument by announcing a partial U-turn, the Prime Minister should accept the cut was wrong and restore a universal winter fuel payment.”

He added: “I will raise this issue with him alongside other critical issues, including our proposal for a Scottish graduate visa, carbon capture and what impacts recent trade deals will have on Scottish producers and businesses.”