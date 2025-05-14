Starmer condemns ‘attack on our democracy’ after fires at homes linked to PM

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arson attacks on properties linked to the Prime Minister are “an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for”, Sir Keir Starmer has told the House of Commons.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch condemned the attacks as “completely unacceptable” as the two party leaders began their weekly clash at Prime Minister’s Questions.

“I think I speak for the whole house when I say that this wasn’t just an attack on him, but on all of us and on our democracy,” the Tory leader added.

Sir Keir thanked the opposition leader for contacting him “pretty well straight away” to lend her support.

The Prime Minister added: “I really do appreciate that, and she’s absolutely right that this is an attack on all of us, on democracy and the values that we stand for.”

Police are continuing their investigation into the attacks on the properties and a car linked to Sir Keir.

A 21-year-old was arrested at an address in Sydenham, south-east London, in the early hours of Tuesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, the Metropolitan Police said.

On Wednesday officers were granted permission to hold him for another 36 hours after applying to magistrates for a warrant of further detention.

Counter-terrorism officers are working “at pace” to establish the cause of the fires and “any potential motivation”, Scotland Yard said.

In the Commons, other political leaders also offered their support to the PM amid the ongoing investigation.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: “Can I offer our support to the Prime Minister and his family after the appalling arson attacks on his home.

“And can I echo his thanks to our brilliant police and firefighters.”

The 21-year-old suspect remained in custody at a London police station as of Tuesday evening.

Commander Dominic Murphy, head of the Met’s counter-terrorism command, acknowledged the probe may cause concern to MPs.

“I would encourage any MP who is concerned about their own safety to get in touch with their dedicated local Operation Bridger officer, who can provide further advice and support,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, a police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade (LFB), could be seen outside the Kentish Town property where the Prime Minister used to live.

The Met said residents could expect an increased police presence in the coming days.

Neighbours described hearing a loud bang and said police officers were looking for a projectile.

Police were alerted by the LFB to reports of a fire at the residential address at 1.35am.

Damage was caused to the property’s entrance but nobody was hurt.

In the early hours of Sunday, firefighters dealt with a small fire at the front door of a house converted into flats in nearby Islington, which is also linked to Sir Keir.

One person was assisted to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus, LFB said.

The car fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday May 8, in the same street as the Kentish Town property.