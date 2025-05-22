Net migration halves as fewer people come to UK for work and study

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The difference between the number of people moving to the UK and leaving the country is estimated to have halved, in the biggest fall in net migration since the pandemic.

The figure stood at an estimated 431,000 in the year ending December 2024, down 49.9% from 860,000 a year earlier, the Office for National Statistics said.

This is the biggest calendar-year drop since the early stages of the pandemic when net migration fell from 184,000 in the year ending December 2019 to 93,000 in the year ending December 2020.

The latest decrease is the largest numerical drop for any 12-month period and the ONS said the decline has been driven by falling numbers of people coming to work and study in the UK.

Long-term immigration fell below one million for the first time in around three years.

That was estimated to be 948,000 in the year ending December 2024, down by almost a third from 1,326,000 in the previous 12 months and below a million for the first time since the 12 months to March 2022.

Emigration rose by around 11% to an estimated 517,000 for the year to December, up from 466,000 in the previous year.

People leaving the UK has returned to a similar level to the year ending June 2017.

The new estimates follow the introduction in early 2024 by the previous Conservative government of restrictions on people eligible to travel to the UK on work or study visas.

Former home secretary James Cleverly said while Labour “will try to claim credit”, the changes are a result of policies enacted while he was in government.

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “This drop is because of the visa rule changes that I put in place. Labour will try to claim credit for these figures but they criticised me at the time, and have failed to fully implement the changes.”

Director of population statistics at the ONS Mary Gregory said: “Our provisional estimates show net migration has almost halved compared with the previous year, driven by falling numbers of people coming to work and study, particularly student dependants. This follows policy changes brought in restricting visa applications.

“There has also been an increase in emigration over the 12 months to December 2024, especially people leaving who originally came on study visas once pandemic travel restrictions to the UK were eased.”

The biggest drop in terms of numbers was seen in non-EU nationals coming to the UK for work – this fell by 108,000 which was a 49% fall in the year ending December 2024.

People coming for study purposes declined by 17% in the same period.

But there were larger falls in dependants coming to the UK, with study dependants down by 86% (105,000 people) and work dependants dropping by 35% (81,000 people).

Last year, emigration levels were similar for non-EU nationals – who accounted for 43% or 222,000 of those leaving the UK – and EU nationals, who made up 42% or 218,000 of people moving from the country.

Some 77,000 British nationals emigrated, making up the other 15%.

The latest figures come less than a fortnight after Sir Keir Starmer said high net migration had caused “incalculable” damage to British society, as he set out a series of measures aimed at reducing further the number of people moving long term to the UK.

The Prime Minister, who said the country risks becoming an “island of strangers” without better integration, said he wanted net migration to have fallen “significantly” by the next general election – but refused to set a target number.

Sir Keir’s plan includes reforming work and study visas and requiring a higher level of English across all immigration routes, and is expected to reduce the number of people coming to the UK by up to 100,000 per year.

Sir Keir’s reference to strangers faced criticism – including from Labour backbenchers – as it was said by some to have echoes of Enoch Powell’s infamous “rivers of blood” speech.

But Home Secretary Yvette Cooper defended the Prime Minister, insisting the tone of his plan was “completely different” from the 1968 anti-immigration speech.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman later confirmed Sir Keir stood by the words he used and rejected “absolutely” the Powell comparisons.

For many years, the level of immigration – people coming to the UK – has been higher than the level of emigration – people leaving – meaning more people are coming to settle in the UK than are leaving to settle in another country.

The Government’s promise to “take back control of our borders” comes as Labour battles a surge in support for Reform UK, which won a by-election and council seats across England earlier this month, with policies including a “freeze” on immigration.