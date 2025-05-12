Starmer thanks emergency services following fire at former home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has thanked the emergency services after a fire at his former north London home, Downing Street said.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating after the fire at the house in Kentish Town where the Prime Minister used to live.

A police cordon and officers, as well as investigators from London Fire Brigade, could be seen outside the Kentish Town property after a fire took place in the early hours of the morning.

At one point, a length of the street was cordoned off to all vehicles.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I can only say that Prime Minister thanks the emergency services for their work and it is subject to a live investigation. So I can’t comment any further.”

Sir Keir is understood to still own the home, but lives at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Downing Street.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “On Monday, May 12 at 01.35hrs, police were alerted by the London Fire Brigade to reports of a fire at a residential address.

“Officers attended the scene. Damage was caused to the property’s entrance, nobody was hurt.

“The fire is being investigated and cordons remain in place while enquiries continue.”

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: “Firefighters were called to a small fire outside a property in Kentish town this morning.

“The Brigade was called at 01.11 and the fire was under control by 01.33. Two fire engines from Kentish Town Fire Station attended the scene.”