Starmer ‘confident’ of progress on EU deal ahead of major summit

Sir Keir Starmer has said he is confident of making progress on a deal with the EU ahead of a major summit on Monday.

The Government is set to host EU leaders in London next week as part of its “reset” with the bloc that could see an agreement struck on British access to a 150 billion euro (£126.4 billion) defence fund.

But some reports have suggested that disagreements over fishing rights and a possible UK-EU youth mobility scheme have thrown the prospect of a deal into doubt.

But the Prime Minister struck a positive note during a visit to Albania on Thursday, telling reporters: “I’m confident we will make really good progress into Monday.

“If we do that we will have completed three agreements – India, US and EU – in the course of a two-week window, which is incredibly beneficial for our country.”

While Sir Keir said he would not offer a “running commentary”, he added his refusal to conduct “megaphone diplomacy” had enabled the Government to make “good progress” in negotiations with the EU.

Sir Keir’s visit to Albania comes ahead of another European summit in the country’s capital on Friday.

With leaders from across the continent expected to attend the European Political Community summit, it is likely to present an opportunity for last-minute negotiations on an EU deal as well as talks on migration, defence and Ukraine.

During the visit, Sir Keir also hit back at comments from Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, who has threatened to tear up any agreement with the EU that did not meet her party’s five “Brexit tests”.

These include no “backsliding” on free movement or forced asylum transfers, no new money paid to the EU, no reduction in fishing rights, no role for the European Court of Justice and no “compromise on the primacy of Nato”.

Asked about Mrs Badenoch’s position, Sir Keir said it was “really hard to take her seriously” following her opposition to deals struck with both India and the US.

He said: “Now without knowing what is in the deal with the EU, she says she’s against it. The only saving grace is that nobody in Europe takes her seriously so it doesn’t make a blind bit of difference.