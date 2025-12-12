Fact check: Teacher numbers and ‘Christmas decorations tax’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This roundup of claims has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact-checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

How has the number of teachers changed under Labour?

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch clashed over how the number of teachers has changed under Labour.

Asked by Mrs Badenoch about teacher numbers, Sir Keir claimed there are “more than when the Conservatives left office”. This isn’t supported by the latest school workforce census figures for England, which show a fall, not a rise.

Mrs Badenoch said the PM’s claim was “wrong”, adding that there are “now 400 fewer teachers” since the election.

The latest figures do show there were 400 fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) teachers overall in England’s state-funded schools in November 2024 (around four months after Labour took office) compared with November 2023 (around eight months before Labour took office).

However the timeframe does not necessarily give a good picture of how the number has changed since Labour took office, and we do not know how these numbers have changed in the year since November 2024.

The figures show that in November 2024 there were 468,258 FTE qualified and unqualified teachers in state-funded nurseries, primary, secondary and special schools, and pupil referral units. This figure includes some teachers directly employed by local authorities.

Overall, factoring in all kinds of teachers, the November 2024 figures show a net fall of around 400 FTE teachers compared with November 2023.

The number of secondary school teachers increased by around 1,400 FTE, and the number of special and pupil referral unit teachers by around 900 FTE, while the number of nursery and primary school teachers decreased by 2,900 FTE.

The total headcount of teachers also decreased, by around 500.

The Government has said its pledge to recruit 6,500 additional teachers covers secondary and special schools but not primary schools, so it is possible Sir Keir was referring to the increase in secondary and special school teachers.

The 2,300 FTE increase in secondary and special school teachers in the above figures was highlighted in a Government press release last week, and reported comments after PMQs from the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson appear to suggest this is what Sir Keir was referring to.

But Mrs Badenoch’s question referred to teachers in general and Sir Keir did not say he was only talking about a specific group.

It is worth noting that education is devolved, and the UK Government is only responsible for state-funded schools in England.

No, the Government isn’t introducing a £500 ‘Christmas decorations tax’

Videos shared hundreds of times on social media falsely claimed the Government would be introducing a £500 “Christmas decoration tax” from December 5.

There is, of course, no such policy.

Some versions of the videos begin with a clip of the Prime Minister, and a voice resembling his saying: “Major update starting December 5, the UK Government is planning to hit every household with a shocking £500 Christmas Decoration Tax this year. That’s right, for putting up lights, trees, wreaths or even simple ornaments.”

The clip appears to have been taken from a statement he made on the Chagos Islands deal in May 2025, where he made no mention of any such tax — and the voice does not match the lip movements in the clip. This, along with the cadence of his voice and some of the phrases used, suggest it was probably created with AI.

While it may seem obvious to many that these videos are fake, it may not be to everyone, particularly less frequent internet users. The volume of shares and likes on these videos suggest a significant number believe they are true, as do many of the comments. We’ve written more about why we fact check claims like this on our blog.

These claims are the latest examples in a series of alarmist videos being shared online that make false and misleading claims about supposed new Government policies that affect people’s personal freedoms.