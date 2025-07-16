Keir Starmer suspends three rebel MPs – report
The Labour leader has suspended Brian Leishman, Neil Duncan-Jordan and Chris Hinchcliff, according to the Times.
Sir Keir Starmer is reported to have suspended a number of rebellious MPs.
All three voted against the Government’s planned welfare reforms as part of a wider rebellion earlier this month, and all were first elected at last year’s election.
The office of Mr Leishman – who represents Alloa and Grangemouth – confirmed he had had the whip “temporarily suspended”.
In a statement, he said he is a “proud Labour member” and remains “committed to the party”.
“I wish to remain a Labour MP and deliver the positive change many voters are craving,” he added.
“I have voted against the Government on issues because I want to effectively represent and be the voice for communities across Alloa and Grangemouth.
“I firmly believe that it is not my duty as an MP to make people poorer, especially those that have suffered because of austerity and its dire consequences.”