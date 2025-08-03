Swinney welcomes bringing Gaza children to UK but ‘regrets’ it wasn’t sooner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

First Minister John Swinney has criticised the UK Government for not acting sooner to bring children from Gaza to the UK for medical treatment.

Mr Swinney welcomed reported plans that up to 300 children could be flown from Gaza to be treated on the NHS.

But he said he regretted the action did not come sooner.

The SNP leader said he had written to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer on July 9 urging such action to be taken.

He said: “We have been consistently clear that the suffering being inflicted on the people of Gaza is beyond any justification.

“People in Gaza are being bombed and left to starve by Israel on a massive scale.

“I wrote to the Prime Minister on 9 July to request support from the UK Government in meeting the call from Unicef to provide medical care for children from Gaza.

“If the UK Government is prepared to evacuate Palestinians for medical treatment it would be entirely welcome.

“My only regret is the UK Government has taken this long to act.

“I urge the UK Government to do everything in its power to move swiftly so that lives can be saved. And Scotland will play our part.”

The evacuation plans are reportedly set to be announced within weeks.

A parent or guardian will accompany each child, as well as siblings if necessary, and the Home Office will carry out biometric and security checks before travel, the Sunday Times reported.

This will happen “in parallel” with an initiative by Project Pure Hope, a group set up to bring sick and injured Gazan children to the UK privately for treatment.

More than 50,000 children are estimated to have been killed or injured in Gaza since October 2023, according to Unicef.

Sir Keir said last week that the UK was “urgently accelerating” efforts to bring children over for treatment.

A UK Government spokesperson said: “We are taking forward plans to evacuate more children from Gaza who require urgent medical care, including bringing them to the UK for specialist treatment where that is the best option for their care.

“We are working at pace to do so as quickly as possible, with further details to be set out in due course.”