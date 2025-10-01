Starmer has ‘found his heart, found his fight’ at conference – Sarwar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anas Sarwar says the Prime Minister has “found his heart, found his fight” at the Labour conference.

The Scottish Labour leader defended Sir Keir Starmer but said his party must “shout louder” rather than “whisper” about its achievements.

Mr Sarwar joined Defence Secretary John Healey on a visit to the Malin Group’s welding skills centre in Glasgow on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Defence provided funding to the centre, which will be operated by Rolls-Royce and support naval shipbuilding in Scotland.

Mr Healey has accused the Scottish Government of failing to back the centre due to the SNP’s “anti-defence stance”.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Sarwar said Sir Keir had found his confidence at the conference in Liverpool.

He said: “He’s found his confidence, he’s found his heart, he’s found his fight, he knows what he’s against.

“He knows the kind of country he wants to build.

“My challenge is we don’t need to just hear that in five days of a Labour conference – I want to hear the Labour case, I want to hear the Labour achievements and I want to hear about Labour choices every single day so we can defeat both Reform and the SNP.”

Pressed on whether he was happy with Labour right now, Mr Sarwar said: “Even when we have done good big things, we whisper them.

“We don’t tell people what’s happening, and we can’t allow our opponents to deliver the message for us.”

He said the party should be “shouting louder” about achievements such as cuts to mortgage rates and increasing wages.

The Prime Minister should be talking about these achievements “every single day”, the Scottish Labour leader said.

Mr Sarwar also attacked Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, mocking him as a “snowflake” who is unfit for public office.

The Scottish Labour leader said: “Poor Nigel, so thin-skinned, such a snowflake, feel so sad for him.

“The reality is the man is not fit to be in public office, he’s not fit to lead a political party and he’s not fit to run this country.

“Obviously I’ll always be more Scottish than Nigel will be but what makes me different from Nigel is I want to bring my country together.

“He wants to divide it, and Scotland will reject him.”

Mr Healey also defended the Prime Minister’s position, saying: “Keir Starmer’s position is and always has been strong.

“It’s even stronger now after the Labour conference.

“What you saw from him was someone who is a leader that is passionate, determined, proud to lead Labour in government.

“But above all, determined to see the renewal of the UK after 14 years of austerity and failure from the Conservative government.”