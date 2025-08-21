Swinney urges Starmer to recall Parliament over ‘genocide’ in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has been challenged to recall Parliament so the “toughest and most severe sanctions available” can be imposed on Israel in the wake of reports of attacks on Gaza City.

Palestinians are said to be fleeing the area after the Israeli military began the first stages of a planned ground offensive.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed the need to “reach immediately a ceasefire in Gaza”, as he warned of the “massive death and destruction that a military operation against Gaza would inevitably cause”.

Scottish First Minister John Swinney meanwhile made clear his view that Israel’s actions in Gaza “amount to genocide”, adding that “the ground invasion of Gaza City only intensifies it”.

He said: “This latest action by Israel is an outrageous and unacceptable escalation which must be a further wake-up call to the international community.

“We must see serious action to hold Israel to account for this unjustifiable brutality and inhumanity.”

He said the attacks will mean “more innocent Palestinians are going to die”, adding: “What was already an intolerable level of human suffering will get worse, and we are getting even further away from securing a peace.

“I have made clear our grave concerns that Israel’s actions in Gaza constitute genocide and today’s offensive is only going to intensify the suffering we are seeing.

“The international community cannot look away from this – there must be a concerted global effort to put a stop to Israel’s action, secure a ceasefire and hold (Israeli) Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu and his government to account.”

He urged the British Prime Minister to recall MPs to Parliament so action can be taken.

Mr Swinney demanded: “Prime Minister Keir Starmer needs to recall the UK Parliament immediately so the toughest and most severe sanctions available can be imposed on Israel, and all UK arms sales to Israel ended.

“Every ounce of international influence the UK may have must be used towards putting an end to Israel’s assault.”