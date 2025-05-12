Watch live: Keir Starmer announces stricter migration rules in major immigration crackdown
Watch live as Keir Starmer announces new measures designed to slash net migration in the UK.
The prime minister will give a speech on Monday (12 May) to say every area of the UK’s “broken” immigration system will be tightened up at the same time a new migration white paper is unveiled.
Under the plans, skilled worker visas will require a university degree, and there will be tighter restrictions on recruitment for jobs with skills shortages.
Sir Keir Starmer is preparing to announce new measures designed to slash net migration, as migrants will be told they must learn English and “earn the privilege” to live in the UK.
Migrants will be told they need to spend a decade in the UK before they can apply for citizenship and English language requirements will be increased
“This is a clean break from the past and will ensure settlement in this country is a privilege that must be earned, not a right,” he will say.
The move come after Labour lost the Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform MP Sarah Pochin in a major boost to Nigel Farage’s party earlier this month.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments