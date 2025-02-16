Starmer vows to help hunger strike mother to secure release of British-Egyptian son

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The prime minister has met with a mother who has been on hunger strike for 140 days telling her he will do “all that I can” to secure the release of her jailed British-Egyptian son.

Laila Soueif has previously criticised Sir Keir Starmer for not responding to her and says time is running out as her health worsens.

On Sunday, Sir Keir vowed to press the Egyptian government for the release of pro-democracy activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah, 43.

Ms Soueif, 68, has been subsisting solely on black coffee, restorative salts and herbal tea during her hunger strike and has lost more than 20 kilograms in weight.

Her son has been detained in Egypt since 29 September 2019, and in December 2021 was sentenced to five years in prison after being accused of spreading false news.

The prime minister said: “Having met Laila Soueif this week, my message is clear. I will do all that I can to secure the release of her son Alaa Abd el-Fattah and reunite him with his family.

“We will continue to raise his case at the highest levels of the Egyptian government and press for his release.”

In January, more than 50 cross-party MPs and peers sent a letter to Sir Keir expressing concern about Ms Soueif’s health and urging the prime minister to speak to Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sisi directly by phone or in person.

“We respectfully ask you to intensify efforts across the whole of government to make Alaa’s urgent release a reality. We are in a critical period for Laila’s health,” the letter urges.

Foreign secretary David Lammy has raised the case with officials in Cairo, and the prime minister has also brought it to the attention of the Egyptian president, Downing Street said previously.