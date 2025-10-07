Pro-Palestine protesters defy calls to halt October 7 demonstrations

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pro-Palestinian protesters laughed off the Prime Minister’s claim that holding demonstrations on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks is “un-British” as they continued with planned rallies.

Around 100 people turned out for a protest at Sheffield University on Tuesday, in defiance of Sir Keir Starmer and university leaders – who urged students to think carefully about their actions.

Organisers of the Sheffield event, which is one of a number planned across the UK, laughed when asked about Sir Keir’s comments that the timing of the protests was “un-British” and showed “little respect for others”.

Asked about the PM’s comments, organiser and computer science student Anton Parocki, of the Revolutionary Communist Party, said: “I think it’s quite funny. What does that mean?

“Are all these people here anti-British? Are all the millions of people that come out for Palestinian protests anti-British?

“Is it anti-British to go against a genocide?

“That seems like what he’s saying, which is quite funny.”

He said: “But, to be honest, I don’t care what a war criminal says.

“Keir Starmer is a war criminal, so his opinion means very little to me.”

The protesters gathered outside the student union building and shouted chants including: “From river to the sea, Palestine will be free”, “there is only one solution – revolution, revolution” and “occupation is a crime, get your hands off Palestine”.

They also chanted criticism of the university’s policies, shouting: “Your uni is covered in Palestinian blood.”

The protest was watched by a handful of university security officers, but there was no obvious police presence.

Demonstrators wearing keffiyeh scarves and face masks unfurled a banner stretching across an entrance to a university building at King’s College London, on the Strand, as a protester with a microphone led chants.

One student, who wished to remain anonymous, said of the Prime Minister’s comments: “Keir Starmer, to be honest, he hasn’t really done much anyway, and I believe that for him to say it’s ‘not British enough’, it’s just unjust of him, it doesn’t make any sense.

“Us as humans, we have to come together to protest about this.

“It’s a critical, critical matter that we have to speak upon.

“Palestinians are still humans at the end of the day, and these countless, countless massacres that are going on, it’s completely wrong.”

Speaking to more than 100 protesters gathered near SOAS University in Bloomsbury, expelled student Haya Adam said: “Keir Starmer has urged students not to protest today but we are here today.

“We have successfully marched all the way from KCL to SOAS.

“We will not be intimidated by the state or afraid by their oppression.”

But Emily Schrader, who is visiting the UK from Israel and was holding an Israeli flag, criticised demonstrations taking place on the anniversary of the October 7 attack.

Speaking outside King’s College London, the 34-year-old said: “It was an awful, awful event, the largest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust and we didn’t see an Israeli military response in any way, shape or form, until October 27th, and so to protest today specifically isn’t a sign of support for Palestinians.

“It’s a sign of support for Hamas and the actions that happened that day, and it’s wildly offensive and irresponsible, both for Israelis, of course, but even more than that, also for Palestinians who have been suffering under Hamas, who are also victims of the terror group – the UK-designated terrorist organisation.”

Hundreds of students and staff also gathered outside Edinburgh University’s main library on George Square, carrying flags and placards bearing pro-Palestinian slogans.

Participants shouted the word “shame” and cheered at intervals as the speakers called for an end to the ongoing conflict, and for the university to divest from firms with links to Israel’s military operation.

Edinburgh University staff member Sara Al Disi, 32, told the PA news agency: “The (Manchester) synagogue attack, it’s a very horrific thing, and it’s actually very scandalous that the media and the politicians are using it to suppress pro-Palestine activism, because it’s not the same thing.

“They’re trying to equate antisemitism and anti-Zionism. And I think a lot of people just don’t believe that any more. It does not wash.”

She added: “I think we should protest today, especially because they’re trying to make it so that (we can’t protest) on that day – and to say that actually they’re hypocrites.”

In a letter to students, University of Edinburgh principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said: “I appeal to members of our community, irrespective of their race, religion, nationality or beliefs, to think carefully about their actions, their motivations and the effect that they might have on other members of our community.”

He added: “Our community should not attempt to justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents. It is important that anyone participating in demonstrations against what is happening in Gaza does not fall into this trap.”

In a response to the vice-chancellor’s letter published on social media, Edinburgh’s Justice for Palestine Society and the Student Coalition for Palestine said discouraging students from protesting is a “blatant attempt to suppress campus discourse on an ongoing genocide”.

A spokesperson for the University of Strathclyde said that while the university remains committed to upholding free speech, it asked the organiser to delay the demonstration.

“We believe that holding an event of this nature on this date is insensitive and we have asked that they delay to show their civic responsibility and common decency,” the spokesperson said.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, urged students and staff participating in protests to remember that October 7 is “the anniversary of an atrocious attack on innocent people, and that expressing support for a terrorist organisation is a criminal offence”.

Ms Stern added that Universities UK has signposted resources to help universities combat antisemitism.

Writing in the Times, Sir Keir had said the timing of the protests was “un-British” and showed “little respect for others”.

The anniversary of the attacks comes less than a week after knife-wielding terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie, 35, killed two men at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, both died in the attack, which unfolded on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Sir Keir said: “Today we mark two years since the horrifying attacks on Israel by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023.

“Time does not diminish the evil we saw that day. The worst attack on the Jewish people since the Holocaust. The brutal, cold-blooded torture and murder of Jews in their own homes. And the taking of hostages, including British citizens, some of whom remain in Gaza today.”

He added: “But back here in the UK, our Jewish communities have also endured rising antisemitism on our streets, in our country. And last week, a horrifying terrorist attack on the holy day of Yom Kippur in Manchester.

“This is a stain on who we are, and this country will always stand tall and united against those who wish harm and hatred upon Jewish communities.”

Speaking to broadcasters on Tuesday, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson urged students set to join protests to “pause” and “show some humanity”.

She told Sky News: “There is, of course, within our country the fundamental right to protest. It’s a cornerstone of our democracy.

“But my message is that, as we remember the awful atrocities that took place two years ago on October 7, I would just encourage those considering taking part in protests to pause, to reflect and to understand the deep sense of loss that many people in our country will be experiencing today, not least given the appalling attacks we saw at Manchester last week.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has said the pro-Palestine demonstrations showed “the same hatred that fuelled (the October 7 attacks) still festers today”.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said it was “completely wrong” for people to take part in protests in support of Palestine on the second anniversary.

Speaking to the PA news agency during a visit to Fife, he said: “I think people shouldn’t protest today.

“Liberal Democrats are giving a strong message that protesting on this anniversary with all the grief and sadness of it, particularly in the UK given what happened last week in Manchester with the appalling terrorist attack on worshippers at the synagogue.

“I think it would be completely wrong for people to protest.”

Meanwhile, police have stepped up reassurance patrols after a video was posted online which appeared to show a woman removing yellow ribbons from a fence in Muswell Hill, north London.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: “At approximately 4.25pm on Monday 6 October, officers were made aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a woman removing the ribbons in Muswell Hill.

“Officers attended the location and are reviewing the footage to determine whether any offences, including hate crime or criminal damage, have been committed. Inquiries remain ongoing.”