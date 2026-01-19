Starmer urges calm and unity in the face of Trump’s Greenland threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer urged the whole country to unite in the face of Donald Trump’s threats to invade Greenland and slap tariffs on the UK and other European allies.

The Prime Minister said the dispute over Greenland, which Mr Trump wants to take over because of its strategic Arctic location and mineral wealth, should be resolved through “calm discussion between allies” rather than military action or a trade war.

He also signalled Britain would not be looking to engage in a trade war with the Americans and impose retaliatory tariffs, insisting this was “not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance”.

The US president said he would charge the UK a 10% tariff “on any and all goods” sent to the US from February 1, increasing to 25% from June 1, until a deal is reached for Washington to purchase Greenland from Denmark.

He has not ruled out military action to achieve his aim of taking the territory, which is a semi-autonomous part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In an emergency address from Downing Street, Sir Keir said the crisis was a “moment for the whole country to pull together”.

The Prime Minister said: “A partnership does not mean abandoning principle. That is why it’s important to be clear about who we stand with, what we stand for, and where our interests lie.

“This is a moment for the whole country to pull together, so I warmly welcome the support we’ve had with regards to Greenland and the proposed tariffs from the Leader of the Opposition (Kemi Badenoch). I thank her for her support.”

He had earlier insisted the “right way to approach an issue of this seriousness is through calm discussion between allies”.

“Any decision about the future status of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone. That right is fundamental,” he continued.

“The use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong.

“It is not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance, nor is it helpful to frame efforts to strengthen Greenland security as a justification for economic pressure.”