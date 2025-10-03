Synagogue attack has ‘changed us all forever’ – Rabbi

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The rabbi leading a service when a synagogue was attacked in Manchester said it was a “desecration” that has “changed us all forever”.

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man.

The terrorist was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack, which took place at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

A man who was there on Thursday said prayers had started when the attack happened, but Rabbi Daniel Walker, who was leading the service, remained calm and he and others led the congregation to safety.

In a statement, the rabbi, the executive and the trustees of Heaton Park Synagogue, said: “It is hard to find the words to convey the depth of our community’s grief, as we try to process yesterday’s act of unimaginable violence.

“This desecration of our synagogue, on Yom Kippur of all days, is an episode that has changed us all forever.

“Two of our beloved members were murdered in cold blood, and others remain in hospital with serious injuries.

“The loss we feel is beyond words. These were not simply members of our synagogue – they were our friends, our family – and their absence leaves a void that can never be filled.”

The statement said that even in this “valley of deepest sorrow” they have been upheld by “extraordinary courage and kindness from so many”.

They expressed gratitude for their security team, to the Community Security Trust, and to the emergency services “whose swift and selfless actions saved countless lives and brought reassurance amid chaos”.

The statement continued: “We have also been strengthened by the countless expressions of solidarity that have poured in, not only from across the Jewish community but from faith leaders, from political leaders and, from neighbours of every background.

“In our darkest hour, you have shown us that we do not stand alone. Your embrace reminds us that love and compassion remain stronger than hate.”

They said this attack was an assault not only on Jews, but “upon our shared values”, adding that the greatest tribute to the memory of the victims would be for communities across the country to “come together in peace and solidarity, to challenge the evil of antisemitism wherever it is found, so that no other community has to endure these horrors ever again”.

The statement concluded: “For now we will continue to weep, we will continue to pray, and we will continue to live our lives as Jews with dignity and faith.”

It was signed off by Rabbi Daniel Walker, Hilary Foxler, who is president, and Alan Levy, chair of trustees.

Meanwhile, in an interview with ITV News, the rabbi recalled the abuse shouted by the attacker as he tried to get inside the synagogue.

He said the attacker said: “I’m gonna get you”, adding: “He was shouting threats.”

Rabbi Walker told ITV News: “When I first arrived at the synagogue there was some kind of incident outside the gates. Someone behaving suspiciously and aggressively.

“Half an hour into the prayers I heard an almighty bang from outside, shouting. Someone was trying to get in with a knife.

“When he tried to get inside the synagogue, there was a large number of us trying to hold him off.”

The rabbi praised Mr Daulby’s bravery, saying he “defended the synagogue with his life”, adding: “The very, very brave men, security guard and volunteer stopped him and blocked him literally with their bodies and are still in hospital.

“If they hadn’t done that then we would not be where we are right now. They were very, very brave. Very quick acting.”