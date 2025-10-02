Government to scrap target for 50% of young people to go to university

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour will scrap the current university target and replace it with a new one for two-thirds of young people to go to university or do a “gold-standard apprenticeship”.

The Prime Minister told the Labour party conference that he will introduce a new target for two-thirds of people to either go to university, further education or do a gold-standard apprenticeship by the age of 25.

This will replace the target for 50% of young people to go to university.

Sir Keir said: “Conference, while you will never hear me denigrate the aspiration to go to university, I don’t think the way we currently measure success in education – that ambition to get 50% of kids to uni – I don’t think that’s right for our times, because if you’re a kid or a parent of a kid who chooses an apprenticeship, what does it say to you? Do we genuinely as a country afford them the same respect?

“Because we should, but I can’t help feeling that my dad was right.

“So, conference, today I can announce we will scrap that target and replace it with a new ambition that two-thirds of our children should go either to university or take a gold-standard apprenticeship.”

To support reforms, the Government will invest nearly £800 million in extra funding to help 16 to 19-year-olds next year.

The funding will come from the existing Spending Review settlement, Labour said, and will support 20,000 more students.

The new target also includes an ambition for 10% of young people to be pursuing higher technical education or apprenticeships that the economy needs by 2040.

The Prime Minister also announced 14 new Technical Excellence Colleges, which will be focused on sectors like advanced manufacturing, clean energy and digital.

Labour has “backed” young people with its education policy announcements during the party’s Liverpool conference, Sir Keir added.

He said: “I can also announce that further education – so long a Cinderella service; ignored, because politicians’ kids don’t go there – we will make it a defining cause for this Labour Government, with higher standards in every college. The quality of teaching? Raised.

“More apprenticeships, more technical colleges – technical excellence colleges – qualifications linked to jobs, rooted in their communities.”

Sir Keir said that his announcement amounted to “young people, backed”.

He continued: “The class ceiling? Smashed. The grafters? Finally included in our country’s highest aspirations.”

There will be further detail in the upcoming post-16 skills white paper.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, welcomed the decision to incorporate skills education and apprenticeships into the new target, as well as the funding for 14 new technical excellence colleges.

“For far too long our colleges have been the forgotten heroes of the education system – underfunded and unsung – while providing vital skills and training to hundreds of thousands of young people,” he said.

Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson said: “For far too long quality apprenticeships have been undervalued and not as comparable in esteem to a degree.

“As such, industry will give a strong welcome to the Prime Minister’s emphasis on their importance, the advanced skill levels they involve and the fact we now have a target of equal value to university that we have long advocated for.”

Paul Whiteman, general secretary at school leaders’ union NAHT, said the announcement must also be supported by broadening the school curriculum and assessment landscape.

High stakes performance measures and the exclusion of creative subjects from the English Baccalaureate “have created an implicit lack of value in the achievements of many young people, who are not ‘academic’, reinforced from an early age with a pass or fail approach to tests and exams”, he said.

“Broadening the curriculum and valuing all subjects and skills will help to improve the outcomes for all young people.”