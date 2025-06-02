UK must change approach to defence in an insecure world, Starmer warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK must change its approach to defence in a changing world which is more unstable and insecure than before, Sir Keir Starmer has said.

But the Prime Minister could not say when his aim of raising defence spending to 3% of the UK’s economic output would be realised, amid questions about whether the Treasury had guaranteed to fund it.

Britain will build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines and invest £15 billion in its warhead programme, the Prime Minister is expected to announce on Monday, as the Government unveils its strategic defence review.

Significant investment in the UK nuclear warhead programme this Parliament and maintaining the existing stockpile are among the 62 recommendations that the Government is expected to accept in full.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme ahead of the announcement, Sir Keir warned of a “new era” of instability on defence and security which the review would respond to.

He added: “I think that’s a common feeling across Europe and more broadly there is greater instability on defence and security than there has been for many, many years, and greater threats, and that’s obviously having a direct impact back into the United Kingdom. Hence the review.”

Principles of “war-fighting readiness” and integrating the UK’s forces are at the heart of the review, Sir Keir said.

He added: “We have to recognise the world has changed, and if the world has changed we need to be ready.”

Sir Keir also refused to guarantee that defence spending would reach 3% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2034, saying it was an “ambition”.

The Government has pledged to raise the UK’s defence spending to 2.5% of GDP – a measure of the country’s economic output – by 2027.

But on Sunday, Defence Secretary John Healey sidestepped questions about whether he had any guarantee from the Treasury to provide the funding for the 3% target by the end of the next Parliament, when asked on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme.

Asked about the commitment, Sir Keir told the BBC he was “not going down that road” of a precise funding commitment until he had a plan behind it.

He added: “We had a commitment for 2.5% by the end of this Parliament. We pulled that right forward to 2027.

“We showed that when we say there’s a new era of the defence and security of our country, is our first priority – as it is – that we meant it. We take the same approach to 3%.

“But I’m not going to indulge in the fantasy politics of simply plucking dates from the air until I’m absolutely clear that I can sit here in an interview with you and tell you exactly how that’s going to work, because I take the defence and security of our country extremely seriously.”

Ministers have been keen to point out that the strategic defence review will support regions across the UK, as 70% of defence jobs are outside of London and the South East.

Building the new submarines, which is part of the Aukus partnership with the US and Australia, will support 30,000 highly skilled jobs into the 2030s as well as 30,000 apprenticeships and 14,000 graduate roles across the next 10 years, the Ministry of Defence said.

The £15 billion investment into the warhead programme will back the Government’s commitments to maintain the continuous-at-sea nuclear deterrent, build a new fleet of Dreadnought submarines and deliver all future upgrades.

From the late 2030s, the fleet of up to 12 SSN-Aukus conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines will replace seven astute class attack submarines the UK is due to start operating.

In response to the strategic defence review, the Government will also commit to:

– Getting the armed forces to a stage where it would be ready to fight a war

– Boosting weapons and equipment stockpiles and making sure there is capacity to scale up production if needed in a crisis or war

– Buying up to 7,000 UK-built long-range weapons in a move due to support 800 defence jobs

– Setting up a new cyber command and investing £1 billion in digital capabilities

– More than £1.5 billion of additional funding to repair and renew armed forces housing.

The Conservatives and Lib Dems have questioned Labour’s commitment to funding the promises it was making.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge suggested his counterpart Mr Healey had been “hung out to dry by Rachel Reeves” over the 3% target.

“All of Labour’s strategic defence review promises will be taken with a pinch of salt unless they can show there will actually be enough money to pay for them,” he added.

Lib Dem defence spokesperson Helen Maguire said the 2034 timeline for the commitment “suggests a worrying lack of urgency from the Government”.

She also said: “Unless Labour commits to holding cross-party talks on how to reach 3% much more rapidly than the mid-2030s, this announcement risks becoming a damp squib.”