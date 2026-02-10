Welsh First Minister says Sir Keir Starmer has her support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Labour First Minister of Wales says she supports Sir Keir Starmer amid speculation about his future as Prime Minister.

In a statement, Baroness Eluned Morgan said she has “concerns” about Lord Peter Mandelson’s appointment to Washington as British ambassador, despite his links to Jeffrey Epstein being known.

However, she has not joined Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar in urging the Prime Minister to resign.

She said: “I support the Prime Minister in the job he was elected to do.

“After years of revolving-door leadership under the Conservatives, the country needs stability in an age of instability, and that matters for Wales.

“I had concerns that Peter Mandelson was incompatible with public office because of the company he kept.

“What has since come to light has only reinforced those concerns.

“These issues are deeply troubling not least because, once again, the voices of women and girls were ignored.

“That failure must be acknowledged and confronted honestly.

“Leadership means upholding standards and acting when they fall short.

“Ultimately, I judge any Prime Minister by a simple test: whether they deliver for Wales. I have been clear with Keir about what Wales needs.

“Action on the cost of living, investment in our economy and infrastructure, and a continued commitment to stronger devolution.

“My focus remains on leading Wales with integrity and delivering real change for people here.”

Mr Sarwar used a press conference on Monday to call for Sir Keir’s resignation, citing concern that the “distraction” from Downing Street would harm his party’s chances of unseating the SNP in May’s Holyrood elections.

Lady Morgan also faces a challenge in May’s Senedd elections, with opinion polls suggesting they could bring an end to Labour’s electoral dominance in Wales.

The party has been in power in Wales in some form for more than 25 years, since the Senedd was established in 1999.