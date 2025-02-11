What the papers say – February 11

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerns over Donald Trump’s impending steel tariffs and looming global trade wars lead several of Tuesday’s front pages.

The i paper reports the British Government is in the dark about the US president’s impending steel tariffs amid fears the added cost could crush the troubled sector.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads on US traders paying higher prices for copper, steel and aluminium than their European counterparts as they rush to buy the metals ahead of the latest round of Mr Trump’s import taxes.

And The Times says Britain is not expected to join the European Union in announcing retaliatory action over steel import taxes.

Back on British soil, The Guardian leads on MPs’ plans to scrap requirements for high court judges to rule on assisted dying cases, announcing plans for expert panels to scrutinise decisions instead.

In royal news, the Daily Mail leads on a “worldwide exclusive” alleging the Duke of York is assisting a multi-billion-pound Middle East Venture with a former ambassador to Russia. The newspaper alleges the former ambassador was banned from entering a Commonwealth country and has been assessed as a “threat to national security”.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has dismissed the idea of any type of election packed with Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, according to the Daily Telegraph.

A five-year-old boy has appealed to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to reverse her inheritance tax decision so that he can inherit the family farm when he grows up, the Daily Express writes.

Metro leads on a man being let off with a caution after he was discovered spying on a woman in a changeroom, leaving his victim furious.

The Daily Star reports on claims by an “AI boff” who says “evil psycho scumbag chatbots” are likely to wipe out entire populations.

The Sun splashes on controversy around comments from newly-appointed Health Minister Ashley Dalton.

Lastly, Sir Keir Starmer lends his support to the Daily Mirror’s “save the great British pub” campaign.