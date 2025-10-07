Hundreds of Edinburgh University staff and students join pro-Palestinian protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hundreds of students and staff at the University of Edinburgh have defied calls not to hold pro-Palestine protests on the second anniversary of the October 7 attacks.

Crowds of demonstrators gathered outside the university’s main library on George Square on Tuesday afternoon.

Many were carrying Palestine flags and placards with pro-Palestine slogans, and some had their faces covered with keffiyeh scarves.

They were addressed by speakers and were led in English and Arabic chanting to the sound of drums, before marching up to Bristow Square and on to the university’s Old College, where further chanting and speeches took place.

Participants shouted the word “shame” and cheered at intervals as the speakers called for an end to the ongoing conflict and for the university to cut its ties with firms they said are linked to Israel’s ongoing military operation in Gaza.

Protesters also rejected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s assertion that holding a protest on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks was “un-British” and that it showed “little respect for others”.

Asked for her comments on Sir Keir’s words, Sara Al Disi, 32, told the PA news agency: “We are protesting the violence that’s actually been enacted on the Palestinian people.

“The (Manchester) synagogue attack, it’s a very horrific thing, and it’s actually very scandalous that the media and the politicians are using it to suppress pro-Palestine activism, because it’s not the same thing.

“They’re trying to equate antisemitism and anti-Zionism. And I think a lot of people just don’t believe that any more. It does not wash.”

This was echoed by a student who wished to remain anonymous, who said the calls not to protest reflected a “pattern of conflating legitimate criticism of the political decisions Israel is making with antisemitism”.

He went on: “Saying that it’s inappropriate to condemn Israel’s genocide against Palestine on the anniversary of when it was initiated, to say that that’s inappropriate to do on this date, is to somehow imply that criticising Israel or holding it accountable for its policies is antisemitic, which I very much disagree with.

“I think (that) is a way that’s being used to try to silence people from criticising what Israel is doing and prevent them from speaking out.

“The UK’s military, political, diplomatic and economic support for Israel needs to immediately be stopped, because the United Kingdom is currently one of the core pillars of support for one of the most atrocious political events that’s ever happened in my lifetime.”

In a letter to students ahead of the protest, University of Edinburgh principal and vice-chancellor Professor Sir Peter Mathieson said: “I appeal to members of our community, irrespective of their race, religion, nationality or beliefs, to think carefully about their actions, their motivations and the effect that they might have on other members of our community.

“Our community should not attempt to justify or glorify acts of gratuitous violence against innocents. It is important that anyone participating in demonstrations against what is happening in Gaza does not fall into this trap.”

Protests were also held at other universities on Tuesday, including the University of Strathclyde, the University of Sheffield and King’s College London.

Vivienne Stern, chief executive of Universities UK, urged students and staff participating in protests to remember that October 7 is “the anniversary of an atrocious attack on innocent people and that expressing support for a terrorist organisation is a criminal offence”.

Ms Stern added that Universities UK has signposted resources to help universities combat antisemitism.