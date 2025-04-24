EU-UK talks making ‘good progress’ says Downing Street after von der Leyen visit

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Talks on strengthening UK-EU relations have made “good progress”, Downing Street has said following a meeting between Sir Keir Starmer and European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

The Prime Minister welcomed Ms von der Leyen to Number 10 on Thursday ahead of a UK-EU summit next month aimed at “resetting” Britain’s post-Brexit relationship with the bloc.

A Downing Street spokesperson described Thursday’s meeting as “long and productive”, covering areas including Ukraine, energy security, the global economy and defence.

They said: “Discussing the ongoing negotiations to strengthen the UK-EU partnership, they both agreed that good progress had been made.

“They asked their teams to continue their important work in the coming weeks, with the aim of delivering as ambitious a package as possible at the first UK-EU summit next month.

“The Prime Minister was clear that he will seize any opportunity to improve the lives of working people in the United Kingdom, drive growth and keep people safe – and he believes a strengthened partnership between the UK and the EU will achieve this.”

Labour has committed to improving Britain’s trade deal with the EU, including reducing barriers for food exporters and increasing co-operation on defence.

At the start of Thursday’s meeting, Ms von der Leyen said talks could “pave the way” to the UK joining the Security Action for Europe (Safe) programme that allows EU countries to co-operate on defence procurement.

But the Government has also faced pressure to agree a youth mobility scheme with Brussels, both from the EU itself and its own MPs.

On Wednesday, a group of 62 Labour backbenchers wrote to Nick Thomas-Symonds, the minister in charge of negotiations with the EU, calling for a “new and bespoke youth visa scheme” for UK and European citizens under 30.

But in the Commons on Thursday, Mr Thomas-Symonds said it was “not part of our plans”, and the official readout of Sir Keir’s meeting with Ms von der Leyen made no mention of youth mobility.

The UK-EU summit is scheduled to take place on May 19.