UK warns the situation in Middle East ‘has potential to deteriorate further’

The UK Government is planning for “a variety of developments” as other countries stepped up efforts to bring back citizens stranded in Israel.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel, but Britons already in the country now face difficulties getting home – with the airspace closed due to the conflict with Iran.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We, of course, recognise this is a fast-moving situation that has the potential to deteriorate further, quickly and without warning.”

He added: “We are keeping all our advice under constant review and we plan for a variety of developments, as you would expect.”

Poland has announced an evacuation of around 200 of its citizens in a bus convoy to Jordan, while the Czech Republic and Slovakian governments have organised repatriation flights from the region.

Iran fired further missiles at Israel overnight, while Israel’s military claimed to have “full air superiority” over Tehran as strikes continued.

The escalating conflict will be high on the agenda as leaders from the G7 group of wealthy democracies meet in Canada.

Sir Keir Starmer said that the G7 meeting in Alberta would provide an opportunity for allies to make the case for de-escalation in the “fast-moving” situation in the Middle East, with US president Donald Trump among those set to attend.

Sir Keir called for “restraint and de-escalation” during a bilateral meeting with Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni in Kananaskis, Canada, on Sunday evening.

Mr Trump is reported to have vetoed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Downing Street would not be drawn on whether the UK was aware of the plan to assassinate the Iranian leader.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on private conversations or intelligence matters.

“We are concerned by further escalation, which is in no-one’s interest, and we’re working closely with our allies to press for a return to diplomacy.”

The UK has been calling for de-escalation, and Sir Keir confirmed on Saturday that more RAF jets would be sent to the region for “contingency support”.