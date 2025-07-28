Starmer defends Online Safety Act as ‘child protection’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has defended the Online Safety Act over claims it curbs freedom of speech.

The Prime Minister said the UK would protect free speech “forever” as he insisted the Act was about “child protection” rather than censorship.

Rules introduced under the Act on July 25 require online platforms to take steps to prevent children accessing harmful content such as pornography or material that encourages suicide.

This includes introducing age verification for websites and ensuring algorithms do not work to harm children by, for example, pushing such content towards them when online.

But while some charities have urged the Government to go further, others have criticised the impact of the rules on freedom of speech because of ministers’ power to direct regulator Ofcom to modify its rules setting out how companies can comply with requirements to crack down on illegal or harmful content.

Speaking alongside Donald Trump during the US president’s visit to Scotland, Sir Keir said: “We’re not censoring anyone. We’ve got some measures which are there to protect children, in particular, from sites like suicide sites.”

He added: “I personally feel very strongly that we should protect our young teenagers, and that’s what it usually is, from things like suicide sites. I don’t see that as a free speech issue, I see that as child protection.”

Mr Trump said he could not imagine the UK censoring his own social media site, Truth Social, joking: “I only say good things about him and this country.”

On Monday, Reform UK’s former chairman Zia Yusuf said the party would scrap the Online Safety Act if it came to power, saying it gave ministers powers that “(Chinese president) Xi Jinping himself would blush at”.