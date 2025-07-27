Prime Minister to meet Donald Trump to discuss ceasefire in Gaza

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to meet US President Donald Trump to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza and an end to the war in Ukraine.

On Monday, Sir Keir will travel to Scotland to meet the president on his golf course at Trump Turnberry, Girvan, Aryshire, where he has been playing golf since Saturday morning, and where he met European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday afternoon.

After a meeting, the world leaders will travel on together for a further private engagement in Aberdeen.

Mr Trump will visit the UK again in September for his second state visit.

On Monday, the leaders are expected to discuss progress on implementing the UK-US trade deal, hopes for a ceasefire in the Middle East and applying pressure on Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

They are also expected to talk one-on-one about advancing implementation of the landmark Economic Prosperity Deal so that citizens of both countries can benefit from boosted trade links between their two countries.

The Prime Minister is also expected to welcome the president’s administration working with Qatar and Egypt to bring about a ceasefire in Gaza.

A spokesperson for Number 10 said it was expected they will discuss “what more can be done to secure the ceasefire urgently, bring an end to the unspeakable suffering and starvation in Gaza and free the hostages who have been held so cruelly for so long”.

The war in Ukraine will also be up for discussion with both politicians “set to talk about their shared desire to bring an end to the barbaric war” according to Number 10, and expected to “reflect on progress in their 50-day drive to arm Ukraine and force Putin to the negotiating table”.

A spokesperson for the UK Government said: “The UK and the US have one of the closest, most productive alliances the world has ever seen, working together to cooperate on defence, intelligence, technology and trade.

“The UK was the first country to agree a deal with the US that lowered tariffs on key sectors and has received one of the lowest reciprocal tariff rates in the world.

“Businesses in aerospace and autos are already benefiting from the strong relationship the UK has with the US and the deal agreed on May 8.

“The Government is working at pace with the US to go further to deliver benefits to working people on both sides of the Atlantic and to give UK industry the security it needs, protect vital jobs, and put more money in people’s pockets through the Plan for Change.”