‘Fair enough’ for US to expect Europe to do more on defence, suggests minister

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It is “fair enough” for the US to expect Europe to do more on defence, a minister has said, after Donald Trump suggested the US would not defend allies who do not spend enough.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer is due to speak to European leaders on Friday, as the UK’s diplomatic push for peace in Ukraine continues.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron have been seeking countries who would be willing to defend a peace deal.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on Friday that Russia must be forced to stop its attacks as a first step to peace, after Moscow bombarded Ukraine’s energy infrastructure overnight.

“And this is something that can be effectively monitored. Silence in the skies – banning the use of missiles, long-range drones and aerial bombs. And silence at sea – a real guarantee of normal navigation,” he posted on X.

Overnight, the US President expressed uncertainty that America would come to the aid of other countries in the alliance if they do not meet military spending targets.

Health minister Stephen Kinnock said a “challenge has been laid” by the US.

Speaking to Sky News on Friday, Mr Kinnock said: “Donald Trump’s not actually the first president to say that the European arm of Nato needs to step up.

“More needs to be spent on defence, military capability needs to be made fit for purpose.”

He suggested the armed forces were “hollowed out” by the last government and said “it’s about now rebuilding our military capability to look after our own backyard.

“And, you know, I think that’s fair enough – the challenge has been laid and we must now show that we are equal to that challenge.”

When asked on Thursday if he was making it US policy that America would not defend Nato countries that do not meet military spending targets, Mr Trump said: “Well, I think it’s common sense, right? If they don’t pay, I’m not going to defend them. No, I’m not going to defend them.”

Mr Trump also expressed uncertainty that Nato countries would come to America’s defence if asked.

Earlier this week, Mr Trump paused military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, following his clash with his Ukrainian counterpart Mr Zelensky in the Oval Office last week.

However, negotiations between Kyiv and Washington appear to be getting back on track, as Mr Zelensky confirmed talks will take place in Saudi Arabia next week, after a Trump administration envoy previously said that they were in the works.

Mr Kinnock welcomed the meeting. Asked how hopeful he was of it leading to progress, he told Sky News: “It’s very welcome that those talks are taking place, and I think it reflects absolutely what the Prime Minister has been saying, which is that we’ve got to get Ukraine to the table: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.

“And what we’re also working to do is to put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for when these talks do start.”

Officials from around 20 largely European and Commonwealth countries took part in talks on Wednesday about the so-called “coalition of the willing”, it is understood.

Not all the countries interested in the plan would necessarily provide troops to a peacekeeping force but they could potentially contribute in other ways.

Defence Secretary John Healey has been in Washington for talks with his American counterpart Pete Hegseth.

Mr Healey said that Mr Trump has “asked Europe to step up and we are”, while Mr Hegseth said it was “very encouraging” to see France and the UK say they are prepared to take a leading role.