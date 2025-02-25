Starmer defends aid cuts to boost defence as ‘necessary’ amid charity criticism

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has defended his decision to cut the aid budget in order to increase defence spending as “necessary for the protection of our country”, amid rampant criticism.

Sacrificing aid funding to bolster Britain’s war chest was branded “reckless” by charities and aid organisations, who labelled it a “betrayal of the world’s most vulnerable”.

The Prime Minister announced the dramatic increase in defence spending from its current 2.3% to 2.5% by 2027 in response to “tyrant” Vladimir Putin and amid uncertainty over the US’s commitment to European security.

It will be paid for by slashing development assistance aid from its current level of 0.5% of gross national income to 0.3% in the next two years.

Sir Keir insisted it was “not a decision I wanted to make” as he held a Downing Street press conference setting out the plans.

The Prime Minister, who previously backed calls to increase the aid budget, also told reporters: “It is important that I am clear that we will continue our support in areas such as Gaza, Sudan, Ukraine of course. That’s the context in which we’ve made this decision.”

He later added: “There is no driver of migration and poverty like conflict. That is why ensuring that by taking strong action now to deter tyrants like Putin we have to take decisions we’ve made today.

“Not a decision I wanted to take, a decision that was necessary for the protection of our country.

“And the very people who are most vulnerable are those that would be hit hardest if there was conflict. And that is why today I’ve taken necessary steps to avoid conflict.”

ActionAid, a charity that works with women and girls living in poverty, described Sir Keir’s decision to slash the aid budget as “reckless” and said it is “profoundly shocked and disappointed” by the Government’s decision.

Chief executive Hannah Bond said in a statement: “There is no justification for abandoning the world’s most marginalised time and time again to navigate geopolitical developments. This is a political choice – one with devastating consequences.

“At a time when Usaid (the United States Agency for International Development) has been gutted and development initiatives abandoned by one of the world’s largest donors, the UK Government appears to be following suit rather than standing against this dangerous trend.”

Ms Bond said the cuts will “hit those who need it most, especially women and girls”.

Save the Children UK similarly said it is “stunned” by the move, labelling it “a betrayal of the world’s most vulnerable children and the UK’s national interest”.

Chief executive Mozzam Malik described the change as “jeopardising the UK’s partnership with countries across the world” and said it will “have direct consequences for children and families in the UK as well as around the world”.

He added: “Earlier this week, the Prime Minister promised to ‘stand with Ukraine’. Now he’s serving notice on the support needed by the country’s children, who have been forced from their homes, seen their schools bombed and lived in fear for three years.”

Water Aid called the shift in policy a “cruel betrayal” of people in poverty.

Chief executive Tim Wainwright said the defence budget is “crucial” to UK security but urged Sir Keir to uphold the country’s foreign aid commitments.

“The world cannot watch on while the UK Government reduces aid and leaves basic human rights hanging in the balance,” he said.

“We urge the Prime Minister to show leadership and ensure the UK upholds its foreign aid commitments – to protect livelihoods, save lives, and secure the UK in a turbulent world.”

Labour MP and chairwoman of the cross-party international development committee Sarah Champion urged the Prime Minister to “rethink” the announcement.

She said in a statement: “Cutting the aid budget to fund defence spending is a false economy that will only make the world less safe.”

David Miliband was also among the Labour-aligned figures to have criticised the move.

The former Labour foreign secretary, who is now president and chief executive of the International Rescue Committee aid organisation, described the cut as a “blow to Britain’s proud reputation as a global humanitarian and development leader”.

Mr Miliband, whose brother Ed serves as Energy Secretary in the Government, added: “Today, an unprecedented 300 million people are in humanitarian need around the world. The global consequences of this decision will be far reaching and devastating for people who need more help not less.”

He warned that cutting aid could result in more people fleeing “their homes to seek security and global health will be severely compromised”.

Pointing to climate change causing upheaval and global conflict, Mr Miliband added: “Now is the time to step up and tackle poverty, conflict and insecurity, not further reduce the aid budget.”