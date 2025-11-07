Manhunt ongoing for mistakenly released prisoner Brahim Kaddour-Cherif

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A manhunt for Brahim Kaddour-Cherif is ongoing after Sir Keir Starmer defended his deputy David Lammy against criticism over his handling of the mistaken prisoner release.

Police are trying to track down Algerian national Kaddour-Cherif, 24, who was accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth last Wednesday, October 29.

Another prisoner, Billy Smith, 35, who was also accidentally freed from the same prison on Monday, has handed himself back in.

Sir Keir said on Thursday that he was “angry and frustrated” by “intolerable” wrongful prisoner releases.

Mr Lammy has faced scrutiny over his refusal to answer questions in the House of Commons about the release of Kaddour-Cherif.

Kaddour-Cherif was serving a sentence at HMP Wandsworth for trespass with intent to steal, but had previously been convicted for indecent exposure.

It is understood he is not an asylum seeker but is in the process of being deported after he overstayed his visa.

Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary Mr Lammy is facing further questions after he said Kaddour-Cherif was mistakenly released before new checks were implemented, although he told MPs last Monday those checks were effective immediately, two days before the wrongful release on October 29.

Asked which version was true, Sir Keir told broadcasters in Brazil: “David Lammy can speak for himself on that.

“And I’m absolutely clear that he’s setting out the facts to the best of his knowledge, and that’s the right thing for him to do.

“But whatever the checks, it’s intolerable.

“So, we have to make sure that whatever changes are needed are made, and that’s why calling in the governors is really important.”

Mr Lammy said on Thursday that engineers, analysts and designers will be sent into prisons “within 48 hours” to roll out technology aimed at reducing human error and modernising the “paper-based” processes that have led to mistaken releases.

He announced the new measures after meeting with 11 prison governors at the groundbreaking of a new prison in Gartree, Leicestershire.

Mr Lammy told reporters during the visit that he was “not equipped with all the detail” about Kaddour-Cherif’s release when he appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

The Justice Secretary repeatedly refused to confirm at Prime Minister’s Questions, when he was standing in for Sir Keir, whether any more asylum seekers had been wrongly released since Hadush Kebatu, the now-deported migrant at the heart of protests in Epping, Essex.

Mr Lammy said he found out about the mistake on Wednesday morning but the detail was released just after he had finished PMQs.

Stronger security checks were announced for prisons and an independent investigation was launched into releases in error following the blunder in Kebatu’s case.

The Epping migrant, jailed for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl and a woman, was accidentally freed from prison instead of being sent to an immigration detention centre last month. He was later traced and deported.

The error brought to light concerns over the rising number of prisoners released in error, as the latest Government figures show 262 prisoners were released in error in the year to March 2025 – a 128% increase on 115 in the previous 12 months.

The Prison Governors Association (PGA) described releases in error as “neither rare nor hidden”, but said on Thursday the scale was “deeply concerning”.

On a visit to HMP Gartree, Mr Lammy said Kaddour-Cherif was freed before the tougher checks started, while Smith’s case was a court error.

The Cabinet minister told reporters: “We have found out that the release that has caused concern, this week, was actually before I introduced those checks just a few weeks ago following the release of Kebatu, and the other prisoner was a court mistake not, in fact, a prison mistake.”

Mr Lammy had confirmed on October 27 that stronger release checks would come into force immediately, two days before Kaddour-Cherif was released.

The Tories accused him of potentially misleading the public.

Shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick said: “David Lammy has either lied or has absolutely no clue what’s going on in his department.

“How can the public have confidence in the Justice Secretary when he can’t establish a timeline of events or answer basic questions?”