Lammy speaking to ‘best of his knowledge’ on prisoner release error – Starmer
Sir Keir Starmer said his deputy could ‘speak for himself’ on questions around whether a prisoner was wrongfully freed before new checks were imposed.
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended his deputy David Lammy against criticism over his handling of a mistaken prisoner release by saying it was “right” the Justice Secretary was “setting out the facts to the best of his knowledge”.
Sir Keir said he was “angry and frustrated” by “intolerable” wrongful prisoner releases after it emerged this week that two men were accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth.
Mr Lammy has faced scrutiny over his refusal to answer questions in the House of Commons about the release of Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who is still on the run.
On Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary said Kaddour-Cherif was mistakenly released before new checks were implemented, although he told MPs last Monday those checks were effective immediately, two days before the wrongful release on October 29.
Asked which version was true, Sir Keir told broadcasters in Brazil: “David Lammy can speak for himself on that.
“And I’m absolutely clear that he’s setting out the facts to the best of his knowledge, and that’s the right thing for him to do.
“But whatever the checks, it’s intolerable.
“So, we have to make sure that whatever changes are needed are made, and that’s why calling in the governors is really important.
“Looking for technology that we need is really important.
“Yes, there’s a huge burden on the prison service because of the failures of the last government, but we’ve now got to pick this up, roll up our sleeves.”