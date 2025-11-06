Lammy speaking to ‘best of his knowledge’ on prisoner release error – Starmer

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has defended his deputy David Lammy against criticism over his handling of a mistaken prisoner release by saying it was “right” the Justice Secretary was “setting out the facts to the best of his knowledge”.

Sir Keir said he was “angry and frustrated” by “intolerable” wrongful prisoner releases after it emerged this week that two men were accidentally freed from HMP Wandsworth.

Mr Lammy has faced scrutiny over his refusal to answer questions in the House of Commons about the release of Algerian national Brahim Kaddour-Cherif, who is still on the run.

On Thursday, the Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary said Kaddour-Cherif was mistakenly released before new checks were implemented, although he told MPs last Monday those checks were effective immediately, two days before the wrongful release on October 29.

Asked which version was true, Sir Keir told broadcasters in Brazil: “David Lammy can speak for himself on that.

“And I’m absolutely clear that he’s setting out the facts to the best of his knowledge, and that’s the right thing for him to do.

“But whatever the checks, it’s intolerable.

“So, we have to make sure that whatever changes are needed are made, and that’s why calling in the governors is really important.

“Looking for technology that we need is really important.

“Yes, there’s a huge burden on the prison service because of the failures of the last government, but we’ve now got to pick this up, roll up our sleeves.”