In Pictures: Nation gives thanks to veterans on the 80th anniversary of VE Day
On May 8 1945, the nation celebrated Victory in Europe, with church bells ringing out to mark the end of the Second World War.
Commemorations and thanksgiving services have been held across the country to commemorate the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
A service of thanksgiving was held at Westminster Abbey, with veterans and dignitaries among the congregation.
Members of the royal family attended, including the King, the Queen, the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.
Politicians from across the spectrum also joined the commemoration, with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Leader of the Opposition Kemi Badenoch joined by former prime ministers including Lord David Cameron, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss.
A two-minute silence was held at noon and the King and Prince of Wales laid wreaths at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior.
The floral tributes were made of seasonal flowers, including pink, white and peach roses, which would have been found in bloom 80 years ago on May 8 1945.
Events are taking place across the country, with services at war memorials and cenotaphs nationwide.
Veterans attended the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, which hosted a remembrance service and special tea party.