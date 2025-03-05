Starmer reaffirms Cornwall’s national minority status on St Piran’s Day

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said the Government is committed to national minority status for Cornwall during a St Piran’s Day Prime Minister’s Questions.

St Piran’s Day, or the Feast of Saint Piran, is the national day of Cornwall, held on 5 March every year.

A number of MPs wore daffodil pins, in reference to the flowers traditionally laid at St Piran’s cross, located among the sand dunes of Penhale Sands, between Perranporth and Newquay.

During PMQs, Labour MP for Camborne and Redruth, Perran Moon, called on Sir Keir to reaffirm the Government’s commitment to national minority status for Cornwall.

The Cornish people were first recognised as a national minority group in 2014.

It means they are classified under the European Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities, the same as the UK’s other Celtic people – the Scots, the Welsh and the Irish.

Mr Moon told MPs: “Happy St Piran’s Day to the hundreds of thousands of people in Cornwall and around the world who are today celebrating St Piran’s Day.

“Will the Prime Minister confirm our Government’s commitment to national minority status for Cornwall and will he join me in wishing Cornish folk the world over a very happy St Piran’s Day?”

Sir Keir Starmer replied: “Let me wish him, his constituents and everyone in Cornwall a very happy St Piran’s Day.

“We do recognise Cornish national minority status, not just the proud language, the history and the culture of Cornwall, but its bright future, and I know that he and Cornish colleagues will continue to be powerful voices for Cornwall.”

Neither St Piran’s Day nor St David’s Day on March 1 are bank holidays.

St George’s Day, celebrated in England on April 23, is also not a bank holiday.

But people in Northern Ireland and Scotland receive bank holidays to mark patron saints’ feast days – St Patrick’s Day on March 17 and St Andrew’s Day on November 30.