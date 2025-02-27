What the papers say – February 27
Here are the stories making headlines this Thursday.
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
US President Donald Trump’s meeting with UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer features on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.
The Daily Telegraph, The Times, The Guardian, the Independent, and the i all focus on Sir Keir and his impending discussions with Mr Trump.
The Daily Mirror has a different take, leading on Sir Keir’s warning to Mr Trump that Russia will “strike again”.
Metro splashes with the headline “Deal or no deal” as the “hopes of peace in Ukraine” balances on a “knife edge”.
The Financial Times reports that the White House is considering 25% tariffs on goods imported from the European Union.
The Daily Mail leads on Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch’s claims that extra defence spending, which the government unveiled on Tuesday, will be spent on the Chagos Islands deal.
The Daily Star‘s front page features several screenshots from a video, shared by the US President on social media, which shows what Gaza would look like in Mr Trump’s vision. It includes a towering gold statue of himself.
The Daily Express says police are planning to search a “hidden loft” in the former home of Claudia Lawrence, who went missing in 2009.
Lastly, the front page of The Sun claims that the Princess of Wales has waded into a transatlantic jam fight with the Duchess of Sussex, with its headline “Jar Wars”.