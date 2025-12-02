Chancellor ruling out another independence vote does not carry weight – Flynn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s opinion on another independence referendum does not carry much weight, according to SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn.

Ms Reeves last week rejected the idea of another vote on independence, even if the SNP wins a majority at next year’s Holyrood election.

But Mr Flynn has predicted the Chancellor and Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be ousted if the SNP wins in May.

“If the public are to back us to stand up for Scotland moving forward, then the Chancellor of the Exchequer will no longer be the Chancellor of the Exchequer,” he told BBC Radio Scotland on Tuesday.

“So her opinion on this matter doesn’t necessarily carry the weight that some people think it does.

“The same is true of the Prime Minister as well.”

Mr Flynn pointed to reports in the Times on Monday which suggested Scottish Labour MPs may be looking to replace the Prime Minister in the new year, in the hopes of improving the party’s fortunes in May.

Speaking on the same programme last week, Ms Reeves said: “I’m going to be very clear, there won’t be another referendum.

“When there was a referendum just a few years ago it was said that this was a once-in-a-generation referendum.

“People gave their verdict then, we don’t need another one.

“The Scottish Government, whoever is in charge, should focus on the priorities of the Scottish people, bringing down NHS waiting lists, which are still far too high in Scotland, improving educational outcomes for people in Scotland, and investing in infrastructure in Scotland.”